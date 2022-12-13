Read full article on original website
Scorebook Live
Top-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton boys outlast rival Carnegie in cagey affair, 59-45
By Glen Brockenbush FORT COBB - A sign of a great team is the ability to find ways to win, even when said team isn’t playing its best. Fort Cobb-Broxton, the top-ranked boys basketball team in Class B, didn’t have its best game Friday night, head coach Scott Hines said. One of the Mustangs’ ...
Scorebook Live
Ballard outlasts Carroll in battle of Raccoon River Conference heavyweights
By Mason Asher Ballard welcomed Carroll on Friday night in a key a Raccoon River Conference battle. The one-loss teams used a few scoring spurts each to gain momentum, but the Bombers executed just enough down the stretch to pull away with a 74-63 win. “I thought we kept coming ...
