Pittsburgh, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Santa Letters

I want a pony and a Hatchimal. I want a Cars play set like the one Aunt Dee Dee has. I want 2 LOL doll balls and 2 Five Surprises. I want my own iPad. I hope you have a lovely Christmas. I also want Captain America. Love, Annelise Geibel,...
EAU CLAIRE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Denise Kushner

Denise Florence (Larkins) Kushner, 76, of Butler, with her husband by her side, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, after a five-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Denise was born Oct. 7, 1946, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Jurecko Larkins.
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

2,200 children on Toys for Tots Christmas list in Butler County

Hundreds of parents shopping at the Clearview Mall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will find holiday gifts selected from a certain storefront will all be free. Chad Krumpe, a state trooper who has been coordinating Toys for Tots in Butler County for about six years, said about 2,200 children are registered to receive gifts through the program this year, which is about average for Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Miller Minutes

There’s always talk of traditions and nostalgia as the calendar flips to December. What I look forward to most when that time comes, is the special food. Chex Mix, oyster crackers, pizelles, buckeyes, Christmas ham; you name it, I’m a fan. We wait all year to enjoy the...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Giving the library a bearded boost

ZELIENOPLE — Members of Zelienople police announced Monday at the borough council meeting that they raised $450 for the Zelienople Area Public Library after holding a “no-shave” November fundraiser. Organizers leading the effort collected $50 from each participant, as a “ticket“ that then allowed them to grow...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Adam Sandler bringing his tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Actor, comedian and musician Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to the Steel City!. The “Adam Sandler Live” Tour will be at PPG Paints arena on Feb 8. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 16th at noon at livenation.com. Download...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Obituaries

——— Donald James Downing, 81, of Seven Fields and formerly of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence following a 3-month illness. David William Hartle, of Glenshaw, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. ——— Nancy C. Mathews, 89, formerly of Mars, went...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
kidsburgh.org

17 Pittsburgh thrift and vintage stores, plus more money-saving holiday ideas

Photo above by Kira auf der Heide via Unsplash. From the first sip of hot cocoa during Light Up Night to the last burst of fireworks on First Night, the holidays are a time of joy in Pittsburgh. They’re also a time when expenses pop up: gifts for kids and relatives and teachers, groceries for holiday meals and parties, and travel expenses to go see those we love.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

3 communities converging to ignite thousands of luminarias Sunday

JACKSON TWP — One resident’s plan to bring together thousands of luminarias for 2020’s COVID Christmas proved so memorable that neighboring communities have asked to join in this year. Amanda Greenlund, who lives in Jackson Crossing, helps lead the construction of about 4,500 luminarias throughout the communities...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
tablemagazine.com

Rivers Casino is Celebrating the Season

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is celebrating the season with holiday “spirit”—Christmas and New Year’s Eve menus at Martorano’s Prime, seasonal cocktails at Wheelhouse, and, for a different kind of spirit, TLC’s Theresa Caputo in February. Holiday Dinners at Martorano’s Prime. Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
PITTSBURGH, PA

