cranberryeagle.com
Santa Letters
I want a pony and a Hatchimal. I want a Cars play set like the one Aunt Dee Dee has. I want 2 LOL doll balls and 2 Five Surprises. I want my own iPad. I hope you have a lovely Christmas. I also want Captain America. Love, Annelise Geibel,...
cranberryeagle.com
Denise Kushner
Denise Florence (Larkins) Kushner, 76, of Butler, with her husband by her side, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, after a five-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Denise was born Oct. 7, 1946, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Jurecko Larkins.
cranberryeagle.com
2,200 children on Toys for Tots Christmas list in Butler County
Hundreds of parents shopping at the Clearview Mall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will find holiday gifts selected from a certain storefront will all be free. Chad Krumpe, a state trooper who has been coordinating Toys for Tots in Butler County for about six years, said about 2,200 children are registered to receive gifts through the program this year, which is about average for Butler County.
cranberryeagle.com
Miller Minutes
There’s always talk of traditions and nostalgia as the calendar flips to December. What I look forward to most when that time comes, is the special food. Chex Mix, oyster crackers, pizelles, buckeyes, Christmas ham; you name it, I’m a fan. We wait all year to enjoy the...
cranberryeagle.com
Giving the library a bearded boost
ZELIENOPLE — Members of Zelienople police announced Monday at the borough council meeting that they raised $450 for the Zelienople Area Public Library after holding a “no-shave” November fundraiser. Organizers leading the effort collected $50 from each participant, as a “ticket“ that then allowed them to grow...
Drag Show Fundraiser Set For Pittsburgh Controller Hopeful — And It's Family Friendly
A "family-friendly" drag show has been announced as a fundraiser for Rachel Heisler's campaign for Pittsburgh City Controller. The current Deputy Controller announced her candidacy for City Controller on Dec. 7, as her boss, Michael Lamb is stepping down to run for Allegheny County Auditor General. The "Donuts & Drag"...
Organization matching medical service dogs with veterans getting new home
A 102-acre lot near the Pittsburgh International Airport will soon be the future home of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. It’s an organization that matches medical service dogs with veterans to save their lives. “Without her, I would have taken my own life,” said Craig Hodgkins. “I had given...
Adam Sandler bringing his tour to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Actor, comedian and musician Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to the Steel City!. The “Adam Sandler Live” Tour will be at PPG Paints arena on Feb 8. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 16th at noon at livenation.com. Download...
Pittsburgh church vandalized as police continue search for ‘prolific tagger’
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh church is dealing with an act of vandalism just days before Christmas. “The custodian came into the house and said ‘Father, we have a problem,’” Father Patrick said. He’s been at Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church on the South Side for nearly three decades.
Young kids who died in fatal Sewickley fire identified
The children killed in a Sewickley house Fire Tuesday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner and 9-year-old Lyric Keys both died on scene.
'The Pittsburgh Novel' catalogs Western Pennsylvania fiction back to the late 1700s
As a young man in the early 1960s, Peter Oresick stopped at his local library and borrowed a copy of “Request for Sherwood Anderson,” a story collection by fellow Ford City native Frank Brookhouser. In the book, he recognized settings and surnames from his hometown – and that...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Donald James Downing, 81, of Seven Fields and formerly of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence following a 3-month illness. David William Hartle, of Glenshaw, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. ——— Nancy C. Mathews, 89, formerly of Mars, went...
kidsburgh.org
17 Pittsburgh thrift and vintage stores, plus more money-saving holiday ideas
Photo above by Kira auf der Heide via Unsplash. From the first sip of hot cocoa during Light Up Night to the last burst of fireworks on First Night, the holidays are a time of joy in Pittsburgh. They’re also a time when expenses pop up: gifts for kids and relatives and teachers, groceries for holiday meals and parties, and travel expenses to go see those we love.
When the classroom is in the basement: More Black families in Pittsburgh embrace the choice of home education
On a typical school day, you might find Wilkinsburg resident Simone Boone baking bread with her sons, Joshua and Noah. But what seems like a fun activity is a math lesson in progress. “Three one-thirds make a full cup,” she said, pouring flour while teaching her kids fractions. Boone...
wtae.com
6-year-old boy remembered after deadly fire; Jack Wylde Lightner's father shares memories of son
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The father of one of the two childrenkilled in a Sewickley house fire is remembering his son. Six-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner died early Tuesday morning along with his 9-year-old half-sister, Lyric Keys. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with Lightner’s biological father, Jeremy Lightner, in an emotional...
cranberryeagle.com
3 communities converging to ignite thousands of luminarias Sunday
JACKSON TWP — One resident’s plan to bring together thousands of luminarias for 2020’s COVID Christmas proved so memorable that neighboring communities have asked to join in this year. Amanda Greenlund, who lives in Jackson Crossing, helps lead the construction of about 4,500 luminarias throughout the communities...
Volunteers unpack greenery for annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at local cemetery
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — More than 15,000 wreaths will get placed on the graves of veterans at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies this Saturday. But before that happens, around two dozen volunteers spent Wednesday morning unloading boxes and boxes of greenery to set the stage for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
tablemagazine.com
Rivers Casino is Celebrating the Season
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is celebrating the season with holiday “spirit”—Christmas and New Year’s Eve menus at Martorano’s Prime, seasonal cocktails at Wheelhouse, and, for a different kind of spirit, TLC’s Theresa Caputo in February. Holiday Dinners at Martorano’s Prime. Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American...
wtae.com
CommUNITY Champion: Pittsburgh social worker discusses addiction, disabilities in book
A Pittsburgh man is offering hope through the written word. Jeff Parker faced some dark chapters in his life. Now, he wants to help others escape those places by sharing his story. "I started with epilepsy at a very early age," Parker told Pittsburgh's Action News 4. "I had very...
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
