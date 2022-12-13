Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For FreeL. CaneFlorida State
Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Rudy, Dizzie, Tony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have the lovely Rudy. Rudy is a 15-year-old kitty that loves chin scratches and exploring. Next, we have this sweet girl, Dizzie. She is shy...
WCJB
Family and friends celebrated the life of an 18-year-old killed in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reichert House was full of more than 60 people celebrating the life of 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs. Who was shot and killed last Friday at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. “Cam was always someone that was always going to be there for you when you...
fox35orlando.com
Meet live reindeer during the holidays at this Florida ranch
MORRISTON, Fla. - Before they take off on Santa's Christmas Eve trip around the world, a Florida farm is giving guests the chance to meet live reindeer this holiday season!. The Mayhem Ranch is hosting its second annual Winter Festival where guests can enjoy a variety of fun activities for the whole family. The ranch is located in Morriston, Florida – which is about a 30- minute drive from Ocala.
WR Tyree Patterson No Longer Committed to Florida
Florida moves forward with three class of 2023 wide receiver commitments.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested in connection to murder in Colorado
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Gainesville who was wanted in connection to the murder of a woman at a hotel south of Denver. On Dec. 12, U.S. Marshals worked with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Alexander Morgan, 28, at a home in Gainesville.
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
Woman arrested in Georgia 6 years after death of 10-year-old adopted son in Arizona
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
Great Escapes: Our guide to Cedar Key, Florida
Planning a getaway? Check out Cedar Key, Florida, an Old Florida fishing village destination ~2 hours from Tampa.
wuft.org
An inside look at GRACE Marketplace’s animal welfare services
Joahn Edwards greets everyone at GRACE Marketplace with a warm smile as she takes her furry companion, Gypsy Rose, out for a walk every afternoon. When Edwards, 58, first came to GRACE Marketplace, a low-barrier emergency shelter located in Gainesville, Gypsy Rose, her small mixed-breed dog, was in serious need of an operation for bladder stones. Edwards didn’t have the financial means to get Gypsy Rose the help she needed. But GRACE was able to help arrange Gypsy Rose’s operation and get her all her vaccines for free.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD arrests gunman in shooting
A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Two drive-by shootings yesterday; two juveniles arrested, one got away
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two drive-by shootings were reported yesterday in the Gainesville area, one in Holly Heights and one in the 1600 block of NE 1st Avenue. At about 2:45 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of SW 67th Terrace left a bullet hole in an apartment and damaged the windshield of an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail truck, but there were no injuries reported. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
alachuachronicle.com
One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia woman arrested for hiding body of adopted 10-year-old son, police say
Buckeye police said that Crystal Wilson was arrested in her home in Gainesville, Georgia on Sunday. She is being charged with concealing a dead body.
WCJB
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
Action News Jax
Drug operation seizes enough fentanyl ‘to kill the entire population of Palatka, two times over’
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — At a special news conference that took place at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” Deloach announced the success of a large-scale drug operation. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In front of a room of...
WCJB
Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
alachuachronicle.com
Public Works Participates in Touch a Truck
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Public Works Department staff were excited to participate for the first time in the Touch a Truck event organized by Fun 4 Gator Kids. The five-hour event was held at Santa Fe College’s North Field on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a great opportunity for children and parents to satisfy their curiosity and see many large vehicles up close. Kids of all ages happily stood in line to get their turn to climb into the cab and blow the big air horns.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
bctelegraph.com
Fairgrounds must say goodbye to 50-year-old horse arena
Last week, the Bradford County Telegraph, reported on the flurry of activities that will be occurring over the next six months at the fairgrounds. Three new barns will be constructed and dedicated to cattle, swine and one for goats, poultry, and rabbits. These will be used not only during the...
Comments / 0