Earthshaker01
1d ago
Read another article where it says shocked due to sudden death. Oh! no what could it have been? I think we know.
Related
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Another CNN Anchor to Leave Network for Rival
CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is reportedly leaving the network to join NBCUniversal, according to Mediaite, as CNN continues to reshape its organization. Cabrera is expected to leave CNN to join MSNBC, however, the move is reportedly not related to the layoffs and restructuring that has been ongoing at the network in recent months. CEO Chris Licht has been making widespread changes at the network since taking over the position, with layoffs and programming changes announced.
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
CNN Cancels Another Top Show
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years as host, Trevor Noah has officially left "The Daily Show."
The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
Popculture
Don Lemon Skipped 'This Morning' With Little Notice After Awkward Kaitlan Collins Exchange
Don Lemon called out of work on Friday after a heated exchange on-air on Thursday. Many viewers took note a tense moment on CNN This Morning when Lemon and his co-host Kaitlan Collins tried to speak over each other. According to a report by Puck News, this rattled some staffers behind the scenes at CNN.
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Amy Robach 'Went to Mediation' with Andrew Shue and Was 'Waiting' to Announce Their Split: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Robach and Shue were in the process of finalizing a divorce settlement and the pair "had issues" before her romance with GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes went public Amy Robach was waiting to announce her split from estranged husband Andrew Shue before her relationship with her GMA3 co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, was made public. A source tells PEOPLE that the journalist, 49, and Shue, 55, were "about ready to settle their divorce" prior to news breaking about Robach and Holmes' relationship. "They were waiting on [the settlement] to tell people," the...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival
Top daytime CNN anchor Ana Cabrera has confirmed that she is leaving the network to pursue "new opportunities" after rumors surrounding her impending departure had grown in recent months, The Hill reports.
Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts
Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer has slowly been cutting out friends from his life as he deals with trust issues after his ex-friend Katie Couric spilled about him in her tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer, 64, has been “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” The insider said it all started after Couric’s memoir, Going There. In the book and during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process everything after hearing about the sexual assault allegations against Lauer. She said she felt “shocked” after...
CNN Looking at Hiring Major New Star for Primetime
CNN is still looking at how to fill the network’s 9 p.m. ET primetime slot and has been looking at other options besides the anchors they have been trying out in the slot, according to Variety.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Don Lemon torched for claiming to Stephen Colbert that CNN was 'never liberal': 'Own who you are'
"Outnumbered" panelists railed against CNN host Don Lemon after his appearance on "The Late Show" Monday when he touted the network's continued "good journalism."
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
