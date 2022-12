Queen Anne’s County Redistricting Board to Hold Public Hearings. Every 10 years the US Census Bureau conducts a count of the population. Utilizing this data, Queen Anne’s County is required to reexamine county commissioner districts to ensure balance and make any necessary changes. If warranted, suggested changes will be brought to the public. The goal is to have near equal representation among the four commissioner districts.

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO