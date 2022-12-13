ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
nftevening.com

You Can Buy NFTs With Paypal Using MetaMask’s Newest Update

The leading Web3 company, ConsenSys, announced yesterday that US MetaMask users can buy Ethereum using PayPal within the app. To put it differently, this means that users can also easily buy NFTs through MetaMask’s recent PayPal update. It must be remembered that Metamask is now the first Web3 wallet that’s integrating PayPal to facilitate more successful transactions. Here’s what you need to know.
u.today

One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
CoinDesk

Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC; More Reported Crypto Layoffs

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. "The Hash" hosts interview Forum3 Co-CEO Adam Brotman to discuss connecting one of the world’s most successful retail loyalty programs with Web3. Also, Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users switching to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the...
CoinDesk

Exploring Biden’s Executive Order on Crypto, 6 Months In

You thought we’d talk more about FTX huh, didn’t you? We will, but not this week. CoinDesk published its annual Most Influential series on Monday, highlighting a number of regulators, lawmakers and similarly impactful individuals. I spoke to Carole House, one of the authors of the White House executive order on crypto, to take a look at the document, its origins and where we are now.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
nftevening.com

Animoca Brands To Launch PFP NFT Collection: Mocaverse

Animoca Brands, one of the leading Web3 companies focusing on gaming and the metaverse, today announced its official PFP NFT collection—Mocaverse. The collection will represent the values and ethos of all Animoca Brands, its portfolio companies, and partners. Set to release in Q1 of 2023, the collection features 8,888 NFTs of characters called Mocas.
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
coingeek.com

Hero Mining in the Philippines hit with unregistered digital mining firm warning

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines has issued a public advisory against Hero Mining International Group for offering unregistered securities to members of the public. Hero Mining has been offering Filipinos the chance to earn profits on their investments in mining equipment. Investors can earn up to...
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Advises Users To Convert USDT to USDC

Coinbase posted a blog encouraging people to convert their USDT to USDC at no cost. The exchange implicitly targeted Tether (USDT) for the adequacy of its reserves. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has urged its customers to transfer from Tether (USDT) to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), calling the latter a “trusted and reputable stablecoin.” The underlying reason for the transition is unclear, but Coinbase feels recent events have prompted the move.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest People (December 8, 2022)

As of December 8, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $185.4 billion, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Bernard Arnault (No. 2, $185.2 billion), Gautam Adani (No. 3, $134.8 billion); and Jeff Bezos (No. 4, $111.8 billion). Warren Buffett is the fifth-richest person globally,...
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December

The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
Gizmodo

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Once Said Blockchain Would've Fixed Enron

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of hedge fund Alameda Research and crypto platform FTX, was a frequent guest on both mainstream financial news and more niche crypto podcasts. And while digging through his media appearances over the years, Gizmodo has stumbled upon a very weird analogy from SBF, as he was often known, where the now-former billionaire explained that massive fraud at Enron wouldn’t have been possible if the company used the blockchain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy