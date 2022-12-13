Read full article on original website
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
nftevening.com
You Can Buy NFTs With Paypal Using MetaMask’s Newest Update
The leading Web3 company, ConsenSys, announced yesterday that US MetaMask users can buy Ethereum using PayPal within the app. To put it differently, this means that users can also easily buy NFTs through MetaMask’s recent PayPal update. It must be remembered that Metamask is now the first Web3 wallet that’s integrating PayPal to facilitate more successful transactions. Here’s what you need to know.
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is walking back on comments seemingly defending SBF — says 'nothing could be further from the truth'
Ackman tweeted he thought Sam Bankman-Fried was "telling the truth," in response to SBF's media interview with the NYT where he admitted to making mistakes but said he "did not ever try to commit fraud on anyone."
CoinDesk
Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC; More Reported Crypto Layoffs
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. "The Hash" hosts interview Forum3 Co-CEO Adam Brotman to discuss connecting one of the world’s most successful retail loyalty programs with Web3. Also, Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users switching to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the...
dailyhodl.com
Nearly All Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated As Securities, Says CEO of NYSE’s Parent Company
The head of NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reportedly says that the collapse of the FTX exchange will likely have an enduring effect on how the crypto market will be regulated. According to a new report from Reuters, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher says that nearly all crypto assets...
CoinDesk
Exploring Biden’s Executive Order on Crypto, 6 Months In
You thought we’d talk more about FTX huh, didn’t you? We will, but not this week. CoinDesk published its annual Most Influential series on Monday, highlighting a number of regulators, lawmakers and similarly impactful individuals. I spoke to Carole House, one of the authors of the White House executive order on crypto, to take a look at the document, its origins and where we are now.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
nftevening.com
Animoca Brands To Launch PFP NFT Collection: Mocaverse
Animoca Brands, one of the leading Web3 companies focusing on gaming and the metaverse, today announced its official PFP NFT collection—Mocaverse. The collection will represent the values and ethos of all Animoca Brands, its portfolio companies, and partners. Set to release in Q1 of 2023, the collection features 8,888 NFTs of characters called Mocas.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
Sam Bankman-Fried urges crypto investors to put their money in exchanges that don't do business like FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried said that crypto investors should look for "all the things I wish FTX had been able to supply" when depositing their funds. He called on exchanges to provide proof of reserves and regulatory reporting of assets and liabilities. FTX's new chief executive John Ray III has slammed the...
coingeek.com
Hero Mining in the Philippines hit with unregistered digital mining firm warning
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines has issued a public advisory against Hero Mining International Group for offering unregistered securities to members of the public. Hero Mining has been offering Filipinos the chance to earn profits on their investments in mining equipment. Investors can earn up to...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Advises Users To Convert USDT to USDC
Coinbase posted a blog encouraging people to convert their USDT to USDC at no cost. The exchange implicitly targeted Tether (USDT) for the adequacy of its reserves. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has urged its customers to transfer from Tether (USDT) to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), calling the latter a “trusted and reputable stablecoin.” The underlying reason for the transition is unclear, but Coinbase feels recent events have prompted the move.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
ceoworld.biz
The World’s Wealthiest People (December 8, 2022)
As of December 8, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $185.4 billion, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Bernard Arnault (No. 2, $185.2 billion), Gautam Adani (No. 3, $134.8 billion); and Jeff Bezos (No. 4, $111.8 billion). Warren Buffett is the fifth-richest person globally,...
'Twitter Files' reveal ‘terrifying’ truths about the need for ‘radical transparency’: Planatir co-founder
Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale says the "terrifying" revelations that came from the "Twitter Files" proves the need for "radical transparency" from YouTube, Google and Apple.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
Gizmodo
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Once Said Blockchain Would've Fixed Enron
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of hedge fund Alameda Research and crypto platform FTX, was a frequent guest on both mainstream financial news and more niche crypto podcasts. And while digging through his media appearances over the years, Gizmodo has stumbled upon a very weird analogy from SBF, as he was often known, where the now-former billionaire explained that massive fraud at Enron wouldn’t have been possible if the company used the blockchain.
