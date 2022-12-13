Read full article on original website
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market
Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen arrives in Boston to cold reception
BOSTON — The news conference with new Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was just about finished when, off to the side, 4-year-old Kyrian Jansen spoke up: “I have a question.”. He was handed a microphone. He hesitated. Finally, he said: “Go Boston.”. Jansen’s son is one of...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?
UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MLB World Reacts To Yankees Latest Free Agency Signing
The Yankees bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday night, signing All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $166 million deal. Rodon had a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA this past season. He pitched a career-high 178 innings over 31 starts. By signing Rodon, the Yankees strengthened a starting rotation...
Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in
The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet. The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies. Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
Yankees bust Joey Gallo signs with new team
A new team for Joey Gallo. The outfielder has signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded Gallo, a two-time All-Star, ahead of the Aug. 2 trade...
Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments
Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Yardbarker
Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Yardbarker
Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub
Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
Yankees, Mets free agency projections for current, former players: Andrew Benintendi, Gary Sanchez, more
Time to play the Match Game. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel examined the MLB free-agent market and projected where some of the top remaining players will sign. Benintendi also offers some upside on a multiyear deal. NOTES: The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports the market for the free-agent outfielder is flush with...
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Yardbarker
Mets GM Comments On The Team’s Offseason
The New York Mets went to work after the World Series ended. Of course, they wanted to be there instead of the Philadelphia Phillies, playing against the Houston Astros and on the verge of winning a title. That’s probably why they entered the offseason determined to put themselves in a...
Yardbarker
Scott Boras has new Nickname for New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen
On top of the baseball world. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has increased his team's luxury tax payroll to the highest mark in baseball history at $350 million this offseason. Super agent Scott Boras has enjoyed watching Cohen's spending spree, and has also been a part of it as...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
Comments / 0