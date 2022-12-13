ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market

Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Latest Free Agency Signing

The Yankees bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday night, signing All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $166 million deal. Rodon had a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA this past season. He pitched a career-high 178 innings over 31 starts. By signing Rodon, the Yankees strengthened a starting rotation...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in

The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet.  The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies.  Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees bust Joey Gallo signs with new team

A new team for Joey Gallo. The outfielder has signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded Gallo, a two-time All-Star, ahead of the Aug. 2 trade...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments

Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub

Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets GM Comments On The Team’s Offseason

The New York Mets went to work after the World Series ended. Of course, they wanted to be there instead of the Philadelphia Phillies, playing against the Houston Astros and on the verge of winning a title. That’s probably why they entered the offseason determined to put themselves in a...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
CHICAGO, IL

