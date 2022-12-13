ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

Comments / 0

Related
hiawathaworldonline.com

Santa and Candy Cane Adventures

It was a Santa and Candy Cane adventure on Saturday morning at the Fisher Community Center. The Hiawatha Parks & Recreation was once again hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus and around 70 local youth and their parents for a visit with the jolly old elf and a search for his lost candy canes.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Local churches planning special Christmas services

Several local churches are planning special services for Christmas. First Baptist Church: A Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Christmas morning service at 10 a.m. at 210 Lodge Road, Hiawatha.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Community Happenings

Dec. 16-18 Artwork will be displayed at the Morrill Public Library for the 2nd Annual Community Art Showcase.
MORRILL, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Horton Commission updated on malfunctioning School Zone lights

At their final meeting of November, the Horton City Commission was addressed by Andrew Jones, who updated the group on the school zone lights that have not been working properly. Jones found a method that costs approximately $50 for a flasher relay, digital timer and relay for each light. Jones...
hiawathaworldonline.com

Smith, Jason A. 1983-2022

NAMPA, Idaho Jason Andrew Smith, 39, of Nampa, and formerly of Sabetha, Kansas, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his parents home in Sabetha. Jason was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 17, 1983, to his parents, Andy Smith and Kathy (Weber) Smith. To plant a tree...
NAMPA, ID
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized and one was seriously injured after vehicles collided on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 62nd St. and Highway 75 with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Brown County Sheriff

The following is the Brown County Sheriff’s report:. On Dec. 13, based on a traffic stop, a Brown County deputy arrested Derek Frakes, 37, Hiawatha on charges of Felony Shawnee County Probation Violation Warrant, Felony Brown County Probation Violation Warrant and a misdemeanor Brown County Failure to Appear Warrant.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County

A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Three arrested in Brown Co. for illegal drugs, warrants

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were recently arrested in Brown Co. after drug violations were found and warrants were discovered. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 8, it pulled over a vehicle driven by Jacob Juarez, 39, of Horton, for a traffic violation. During the stop, it said drugs were found.
BROWN COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy