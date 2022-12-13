Read full article on original website
Santa and Candy Cane Adventures
It was a Santa and Candy Cane adventure on Saturday morning at the Fisher Community Center. The Hiawatha Parks & Recreation was once again hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus and around 70 local youth and their parents for a visit with the jolly old elf and a search for his lost candy canes.
Local churches planning special Christmas services
Several local churches are planning special services for Christmas. First Baptist Church: A Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Christmas morning service at 10 a.m. at 210 Lodge Road, Hiawatha.
Community Happenings
Dec. 16-18 Artwork will be displayed at the Morrill Public Library for the 2nd Annual Community Art Showcase.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
Horton Commission updated on malfunctioning School Zone lights
At their final meeting of November, the Horton City Commission was addressed by Andrew Jones, who updated the group on the school zone lights that have not been working properly. Jones found a method that costs approximately $50 for a flasher relay, digital timer and relay for each light. Jones...
Smith, Jason A. 1983-2022
NAMPA, Idaho Jason Andrew Smith, 39, of Nampa, and formerly of Sabetha, Kansas, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his parents home in Sabetha. Jason was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 17, 1983, to his parents, Andy Smith and Kathy (Weber) Smith. To plant a tree...
‘Get your grub on!’: Fire Station Doghouse Diner open for business
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Oakland gourmet hot dog restaurant is expanding to a new corner of Topeka on Thursday. Fire Station Doghouse has opened up a new location in South Topeka as the Fire Station Doghouse Diner. Along with offering the classics dogs available at their original spot, the diner has a plethora of new […]
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
Ballard says she’s opposed to moving KHP superintendent under AG’s control
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Democrat lawmaker says she is opposed to a Republican proposal to move control of the Kansas Highway Patrol from the governor’s office to the state attorney general’s office. Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, told 13 NEWS on Friday that the Republican proposal is “a...
Douglas County deputies recover car from Kansas River
A car possibly stolen out of Leavenworth, Kansas, was recovered from the Kansas River Wednesday morning.
Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized and one was seriously injured after vehicles collided on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 62nd St. and Highway 75 with reports of an injury crash.
Brown County Sheriff
The following is the Brown County Sheriff’s report:. On Dec. 13, based on a traffic stop, a Brown County deputy arrested Derek Frakes, 37, Hiawatha on charges of Felony Shawnee County Probation Violation Warrant, Felony Brown County Probation Violation Warrant and a misdemeanor Brown County Failure to Appear Warrant.
21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County
A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
Republican legislators pushing for KHP superintendent to move under jurisdiction of state AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of the Kansas Legislature less than a month away, some Republican lawmakers are proposing a plan to move the Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent to the state attorney general’s office, moving it from under the governor’s authority. State Sen. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina,...
‘Topeka don’t seem safe anymore’: Woman fends off man armed with pool stick during attempted carjacking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that one suspect is in custody following a report of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking. TPD’s Watch Commander told 27 News that an incident was reported on Tuesday at a business located in the 1100 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road around […]
Three arrested in Brown Co. for illegal drugs, warrants
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were recently arrested in Brown Co. after drug violations were found and warrants were discovered. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 8, it pulled over a vehicle driven by Jacob Juarez, 39, of Horton, for a traffic violation. During the stop, it said drugs were found.
