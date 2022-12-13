Read full article on original website
Related
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Goldman Sachs BDC Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (Symbol: GSBD) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2022
This has been a terrible year for global markets. High inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain woes due to the zero-Covid policy in China made matters most difficult this year. The S&P 500 is off 17.5% this year (as of Dec 9, 2022). Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS...
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $206.94, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Should Investors Buy Big Tobacco Stocks?
The Zacks Tobacco Industry is currently in the top 16% of over 250 Zacks Industries indicating that business may start to be stronger for these companies. High Inflation may reduce overall retail spending and consumption, but alcohol and tobacco products often remain on consumers’ lists of must-haves. Let’s see...
Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2022: MSI,RNG,J,ARQQ
Technology stocks were ending solidly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.4%. In company news, Motorola Solutions (MSI) closed fractionally lower after the networking equipment company announced its purchase of mass notification and incident management company...
ALX Breaks Above 8% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $18), with the stock changing hands as low as $224.50 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2022: SNPX, NVAX, AMEH
Health care stocks finished mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.1%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 0.7%. In company news, Synaptogenix (SNPX) shares dropped 76% after the company said that...
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $345.84, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
First Financial Bancorp is Now Oversold (FFBC)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
ITRI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.59, changing hands as low as $49.38 per share. Itron Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
HealthStream (HSTM) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
HealthStream (HSTM) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental...
RSI Alert: NetScout Systems (NTCT) Now Oversold
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
CubeSmart (CUBE) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.96), with the stock changing hands as low as $39.01 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
OMFL, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, where 16,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 24.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Hewlett Packard Enterprise is off about 0.8%, and Cardinal Health is lower by about 0.1%.
'Fed Fatigue' and What It Means for Investors
Over my decade or so of contributing to Nasdaq.com, I have probably written the word “Fed” more than any other, and for good reason. In that time, central bank policy has consistently been the biggest influence on equity pricing. Stocks may individually reflect the fortunes of corporations, but collectively they reflect economic conditions and prospects. That means they are subject to central bank policy, whether we like it or not. Equities were supported by policy that was loose to an unprecedented degree from 2010-2021 and are falling now as those ultra-accommodative policies are being reversed. The Fed is now sucking money out of the system instead of pumping it in, and hiking interest rates that have been close to zero for a decade.
