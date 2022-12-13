Read full article on original website
cambridgespy.org
Artists Announced for Silent Auction at TISH
A benefit auction will take place at Tish Fine Art Plus Gallery this coming Saturday, December 17th from 10 to 1:45 p.m., with Winning Bids announced at 2 p.m. This benefit event will help to offset the medical expenses of gallery owners, Inez and Paul Santori, during Paul’s ongoing medical crisis. They are humbled by everyone caring so much to consider such a gesture for them.
cambridgespy.org
Gunston’s Night of the Arts Features Student Creativity
The Gunston School’s Fine Arts & Performing Arts Departments held their annual Night of the Arts on December 8 to celebrate the creative talents of its students. Families and guests enjoyed a wide variety of paintings, photographs, mixed media prints, pottery, wood sculptures, and 3D printed projects. Several performances were also featured, including student bands Brookletts and Soundproof, as well as instrumental soloists. The school’s theater group, The Gunston Players performed a scene from their upcoming production, “The End of the World (with Prom to Follow)” which will be shown at the Church Hill Theatre in Church Hill, Md., on February 10-12, 2023.
cambridgespy.org
A New Chapter for Talbot Mentors and Rev. Jumanne Bradford
Over time an organization is so well respected that when there is a change in leadership, a disproportionately large number of people are interested in who the new chief executive will be. Over 25 years, Talbot Mentors have grown in terms of the number of young people they serve. It...
cambridgespy.org
MSO Brass Quintet Salutes Music of the Season
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform “It’s All About the Toys” – a blissful rendering of music of the holiday season – at two venues on the Eastern Shore. The first performance of this program will be held on Saturday, December 17, at 3:00 PM, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. On Sunday, December 18 the program will be repeated at 4:00 PM at Christ Church, Easton, Maryland.
cambridgespy.org
Benedictine Awarded 2022 Rural Impact Award
Benedictine was awarded a 2022 Rural Impact Award for Outstanding Rural Community Development. This award is presented by the Rural Maryland Council (RMC) which serves as the State’s federally designated rural development council and advocates for the interests of rural Maryland. Through their work they recognize individuals and organizations that have performed extraordinary acts of service to communities throughout rural Maryland.
cambridgespy.org
Qlarant Foundation Profiles: Bay Hundred Community Volunteers
Editor Note: This is the first of three articles that focus on the recipients of the Qlarant Foundation grant awards over the last year. We began with the Bay Hundred Community Volunteers based in Talbot County. Yes, this group is unique. They’re a nonprofit community service organization with no paid...
cambridgespy.org
UM Memorial Hospital Foundation Hosts Donor & Volunteer Appreciation Reception
The University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation (UM MHF) recently hosted its annual donor appreciation reception at Talbot Country Club. Donors and friends who supported 2022 fundraising campaigns and events benefiting UM Shore Medical Center at Easton and its ancillary health care programs, services and scholarships gathered to celebrate. The...
