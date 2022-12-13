The Gunston School’s Fine Arts & Performing Arts Departments held their annual Night of the Arts on December 8 to celebrate the creative talents of its students. Families and guests enjoyed a wide variety of paintings, photographs, mixed media prints, pottery, wood sculptures, and 3D printed projects. Several performances were also featured, including student bands Brookletts and Soundproof, as well as instrumental soloists. The school’s theater group, The Gunston Players performed a scene from their upcoming production, “The End of the World (with Prom to Follow)” which will be shown at the Church Hill Theatre in Church Hill, Md., on February 10-12, 2023.

CENTREVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO