Read full article on original website
Neutral Sweet
3d ago
Good idea ! Then the homeless and poor people without cars wouldn’t have to walk dangerously on the wet , muddy shoulders of busy two lane roads.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYFF4.com
No heat for some residents at Upstate apartment complex, requests to fix have not been answered, they say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — As temperatures drop, some residents at an Upstate apartment complex said they haven't had heat for months. They say requests to fix it have not been answered. Boulder Creek Apartments are a part of Section 8 housing. They're located off Furman Hall Road in Greenville...
FOX Carolina
‘It can take a community down:’ Spartanburg allocates $1 million towards blight demolition
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week Spartanburg County Council is taking action to eliminate blight also known as eyesores, empty, condemned or dilapidated properties. There are hundreds in the county and a majority of them are in the Una, Saxon and Arcadia neighborhoods. “For years, we did not have...
Large development in Pickens Co. up in the air
Pickens County is getting some pushback from residents about major development plans.
Officials warn residents of flooded areas in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – City crews are working to assess flooding areas Thursday morning in Greenville County. City officials said there is flooding in Cleveland Park, Falls Park and Unity Park. Residents are asked to use caution and follow temporary detours. Areas of concern include:
FOX Carolina
Road blocked after car damages power lines on Wade Hampton Blvd.
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a car damaged power equipment Friday morning. The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near East Lee Road. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic issues.
Baking company expanding in Spartanburg County, adding jobs
Highland Baking Company will invest $35 million to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County, according to a press release from county officials.
County ordinance protects Highway 11
PICKENS COUNTY — The Cherokee Foothills Highway (SC 11) traverses Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee Counties beneath the majestic Blue Rid
Baking company announces $35 million Upstate expansion
A wholesale bread company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion in the Upstate. Highland Baking Company Friday announced a $35 million expansion in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s new development code, nearly done. Here’s how it’ll impact you and affordable housing efforts
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city officials are working to change the way Greenville grows. Next year, the city will adopt a new development code—they’re working on it right now. The city’s new development code could impact everyone. The code will help make the guidelines and goals...
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Downtown food hall The Yard gains final approval
Here’s a recap of the Dec. 14 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Gas experts urge owners of gas logs to have annual inspections done
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gas logs are obviously a great way to warm up your home on a cold day, but gas experts have a list of "to-do's" for gas log owners before turning them on. Leo McCall, owner of Upstate Gas Works, said that over the course of his nearly 35-year career he encountered customers who go years without having their gas logs changed or inspected.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding after person hit along I-385 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they’re responding to a crash along I-385 near exit 23. Officials said a person was hit by a vehicle traveling along I-385. According to the Coroner’s Office, officials are still at the scene, so details about...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash causing backup on I-85 near exit 51
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An early morning crash is continuing to cause traffic on I-85 in Greenville County, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened 4:48 a.m. on I-85 near exit 51 southbound. SCDOT said two lanes are currently blocked while crews work to clear...
Mobile home catches fire in Spartanburg Co.
A mobile home caught fire Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian hit and killed along I-385, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 385 Thursday night, according to Kristy Strange with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Strange says the pedestrian was struck around 10:30 p.m. by a vehicle headed south on I-385, near exit 23. Stay with WYFF News 4 for...
golaurens.com
Laurens County Veteran's Affairs selling ornaments to honor veterans, first responders
The Laurens County Veterans Affairs Office has long been a staple for the veterans of this county. Office staff assists veterans and their dependents in obtaining VA benefits by checking eligibility and gathering information to process both state and VA claims. Laurens County Veterans Affairs Officer Carey Bolt, along with...
WYFF4.com
Governor appoints Anderson County clerk of court after death of Richard Shirley
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate county has a new official one week after its longtime clerk of court died. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday appointed Catherine LouReena Thomason, of Anderson, to the position through an executive order. Thomason will take the office filled for the last 12 years...
golaurens.com
Laurens CPW goes 9 for 10 on achieving goals for 2022
Laurens Commission of Public Works General Manager John Young announced at the CPW board of commissioners meeting on Monday night that they met 9 out of 10 goals they set for 2022. The one goal that was not met was that no division will spend over it’s budget. The increase...
WYFF4.com
Car hits 3 pedestrians then drives away in Laurens; troopers asking for help finding car
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are trying to find a car that hit three pedestrians and drove away. The pedestrians were hit at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen Bridge Road. One of the people suffered serious injuries, troopers...
abccolumbia.com
Unidentified man wanted in Lexington for allegedly leaving stolen property in taxi
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police needs help identifying a man who allegedly left stolen property behind in a taxi and did not pay for his transportation fare. Authorities say the man was dropped off at the Hampton Inn in Lexington on Nov. 27. If you know the identity of...
Comments / 2