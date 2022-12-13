ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Good idea ! Then the homeless and poor people without cars wouldn’t have to walk dangerously on the wet , muddy shoulders of busy two lane roads.

FOX Carolina

Road blocked after car damages power lines on Wade Hampton Blvd.

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a car damaged power equipment Friday morning. The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near East Lee Road. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic issues.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Gas experts urge owners of gas logs to have annual inspections done

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gas logs are obviously a great way to warm up your home on a cold day, but gas experts have a list of "to-do's" for gas log owners before turning them on. Leo McCall, owner of Upstate Gas Works, said that over the course of his nearly 35-year career he encountered customers who go years without having their gas logs changed or inspected.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding after person hit along I-385 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they’re responding to a crash along I-385 near exit 23. Officials said a person was hit by a vehicle traveling along I-385. According to the Coroner’s Office, officials are still at the scene, so details about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash causing backup on I-85 near exit 51

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An early morning crash is continuing to cause traffic on I-85 in Greenville County, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened 4:48 a.m. on I-85 near exit 51 southbound. SCDOT said two lanes are currently blocked while crews work to clear...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian hit and killed along I-385, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 385 Thursday night, according to Kristy Strange with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Strange says the pedestrian was struck around 10:30 p.m. by a vehicle headed south on I-385, near exit 23. Stay with WYFF News 4 for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Governor appoints Anderson County clerk of court after death of Richard Shirley

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate county has a new official one week after its longtime clerk of court died. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday appointed Catherine LouReena Thomason, of Anderson, to the position through an executive order. Thomason will take the office filled for the last 12 years...
golaurens.com

Laurens CPW goes 9 for 10 on achieving goals for 2022

Laurens Commission of Public Works General Manager John Young announced at the CPW board of commissioners meeting on Monday night that they met 9 out of 10 goals they set for 2022. The one goal that was not met was that no division will spend over it’s budget. The increase...
LAURENS, SC

