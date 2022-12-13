The Earle M. Jorgensen Company is requesting a multi-million dollar building permit for an expansion to its warehouse facility in Union. Headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, EMJ has over 40 locations in North America and moved to Franklin County from Earth City in 2015. On Nov. 16, EMJ submitted a $6 million plan to add more than 55,000 square feet to its building at 16 Progress Parkway to the city of Union.

