FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Missourian
Three Lady Jays win, team takes second
Led by three individual champions, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays finished as the runner-up Friday at the Union Tournament. Washington earned 210 team points, falling just three short of the tournament title, won by Northwest with 213.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays dominate first conference foe
While the scoreboard said the Lady Jays won by 13, the game was decided by the end of the third quarter Friday. Washington (2-2, 1-0) routed visiting Ft. Zumwalt North (1-3, 1-1) in the first GAC Central battle of the season, 44-31.
Washington Missourian
Keiser leads Union girls at home tournament
Brianna Keiser’s third-place finish paced the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats Friday at the Union Tournament. Union had five wrestlers in its home tournament with four reaching placement matches.
Washington Missourian
Pacific wins seventh-place game in closing seconds
The shoe was on the other foot for Pacific girls basketball at Herculaneum Friday. Just 48 hours after a second-round loss on a tiebreaking shot at the buzzer against Crystal City, the Lady Indians (2-3) were on the winning side of the same situation in the final round of the 25th annual Red and Black Classic.
Washington Missourian
Borgia cheerleaders win state title, Union second
Four area cheer programs competed last weekend in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association championships in Cape Girardeau. St. Francis Borgia won the area’s lone state championship, claiming the top spot in the Class 2A Small Division.
Washington Missourian
Rolla steamrolls Indians
Rolla rolled through Pacific on the way to its fourth boys basketball win of the season Friday. The Bulldogs (4-2) won in convincing fashion, 59-22, dropping Pacific to 2-5 on the year.
Washington Missourian
Light poles to be removed from fields
Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
Washington Missourian
East Central College hopes Metallica publicity helps bolster enrollment
When two East Central College manufacturing students were interviewed in November for a television story on receiving a scholarship sponsored by the rock band Metallica, they didn’t mince their words. “It’s really cool that (Metallica) uses their popularity to give back and I couldn’t be more grateful,” welding student...
Washington Missourian
Earle M. Jorgensen Co. plans $6M expansion of Union facility
The Earle M. Jorgensen Company is requesting a multi-million dollar building permit for an expansion to its warehouse facility in Union. Headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, EMJ has over 40 locations in North America and moved to Franklin County from Earth City in 2015. On Nov. 16, EMJ submitted a $6 million plan to add more than 55,000 square feet to its building at 16 Progress Parkway to the city of Union.
Washington Missourian
Union pursuing new east-side roundabout
Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
Washington Missourian
United Way's campaign 'exceeds wildest expectations,' sets new record with $1.3M fundraising total
This year's Franklin County Area United Way annual campaign was full of memorable moments, according to Franklin County Area United Way Director Kim Scego. Perhaps no moment was more memorable than Tuesday evening, when Scego announced amidst a backdrop of an impromptu drum roll, that the annual campaign had raised a record-breaking $1,372,150. The previous record was set in 2018 when the campaign raised $1,287,000.
