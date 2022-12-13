Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Three Lady Jays win, team takes second
Led by three individual champions, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays finished as the runner-up Friday at the Union Tournament. Washington earned 210 team points, falling just three short of the tournament title, won by Northwest with 213.
Washington Missourian
Schroeder hits milestone in Borgia’s Monday win
Unofficially, it was Grant Schroeder night at St. Francis Borgia. The Borgia senior scored 18 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau Monday in Borgia’s 65-29 home win over Owensville.
Washington Missourian
Gullet leads Lady Jays at Rolla
For the second day in a row, the Pacific Lady Indians placed all three wrestlers in the top eight at a tournament. Pacific scored 40.5 points Saturday and ranked 11th out of 16 teams at the Rolla Noel Tough as Nails Tournament.
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays sunk by Ft. Zumwalt North’s fourth quarter hot streak
Things slipped away from the Blue Jays late in the first conference game of the season Friday. Washington (4-3, 0-1) was undone by a 28-point fourth quarter from Ft. Zumwalt North (2-4, 1-0) in Blue Jay Gym.
Washington Missourian
Warrenton holds on to defeat Wildcats
Trailing by as much as 23 points, the Union boys basketball Wildcats nearly caught up to Warrenton Friday. Warrenton (3-3) managed to hold off Union (4-2) in the end, 69-65.
Washington Missourian
Park Board backs Stapps' nomination for Washington Hall of Fame induction
Mike and Eileen Stapp, two longtime volunteers with the Washington Youth Sports Association will soon see their names added to the Washington Hall of Fame following a unanimous vote of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday. Mike said he was “surprised” to learn that he and his...
Washington Missourian
Washington announces holiday trash changes
While the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays will alter the hours of operation for the Washington’s landfill and recycle center, there will be no changes to the city’s curbside trash pick-up schedule, according to an announcement from the city. The landfill and recycle center will both...
Washington Missourian
Washington teen seriously injured in Madison County crash
A Washington teenager was seriously injured Dec. 14 in a one-car wreck in Madison County in southern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 5:30 p.m. that day, Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 67, about seven miles south of Fredericktown. In the vehicle with Henry, was the 17-year-old Washington teen.
Washington Missourian
Rolla steamrolls Indians
Rolla rolled through Pacific on the way to its fourth boys basketball win of the season Friday. The Bulldogs (4-2) won in convincing fashion, 59-22, dropping Pacific to 2-5 on the year.
St. Mary’s school in Dutchtown has hopeful future, new name
It appears that an agreement has been made to keep the doors open.
Washington Missourian
Potosi upends Bulldogs in fourth quarter
It was a Trojan horse of a game for the Bulldogs Friday. Despite St. Clair leading through three quarters on the road at Potosi, the host Trojans (4-1) cut loose with a 26-point outburst in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs (1-1) their first boys basketball loss of the season, 57-45.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns announce purchase of Phoenix Center shopping centers
Washington’s largest shopping center is under new ownership. The Hoffmann Family of Companies has entered into an agreement to purchase the Phoenix Shopping Center in Washington and an additional 16 acres of undeveloped land from developer Joe Vernaci.
How St. Mary's Notched a Deal to Stay Open — For Now
Extraordinary efforts saved the all-boys Catholic school in Dutchtown after the archdiocese slated it for closure
Washington Missourian
East Central College hopes Metallica publicity helps bolster enrollment
When two East Central College manufacturing students were interviewed in November for a television story on receiving a scholarship sponsored by the rock band Metallica, they didn’t mince their words. “It’s really cool that (Metallica) uses their popularity to give back and I couldn’t be more grateful,” welding student...
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
Washington Missourian
Light poles to be removed from fields
Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
Washington Missourian
Earle M. Jorgensen Co. plans $6M expansion of Union facility
The Earle M. Jorgensen Company is requesting a multi-million dollar building permit for an expansion to its warehouse facility in Union. Headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, EMJ has over 40 locations in North America and moved to Franklin County from Earth City in 2015. On Nov. 16, EMJ submitted a $6 million plan to add more than 55,000 square feet to its building at 16 Progress Parkway to the city of Union.
Washington Missourian
Envisioning A More Complete Washington: City hosts first of three workshops as part of long-range plan development
Wednesday night’s workshop was a chance for Washington residents to get educated. And to educate. More than 40 residents gathered in the Washington City Auditorium for the first of three planned workshops that are being organized as the city moves forward with developing its 10-year comprehensive plan known as “Grow WashMo.” The plan, which is expected to be completed sometime in June 2023, aims to identify future land use opportunities, such as possible routes for new streets, residential subdivisions, mixed use development, new park and recreation areas, and also possible areas suitable for annexation. The plan will also be used by the city for economic development initiatives.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Nikki Glaser
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We all know St. Louis has quite the top talent, from Jon Hamm to Jenna Fischer, the Lou has provided some top names to Hollywood. There’s even top talent in the comedy world from right here in the city. Our own Steve Harris sits...
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed.
