Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Three Lady Jays win, team takes second

Led by three individual champions, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays finished as the runner-up Friday at the Union Tournament. Washington earned 210 team points, falling just three short of the tournament title, won by Northwest with 213.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Gullet leads Lady Jays at Rolla

For the second day in a row, the Pacific Lady Indians placed all three wrestlers in the top eight at a tournament. Pacific scored 40.5 points Saturday and ranked 11th out of 16 teams at the Rolla Noel Tough as Nails Tournament.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Warrenton holds on to defeat Wildcats

Trailing by as much as 23 points, the Union boys basketball Wildcats nearly caught up to Warrenton Friday. Warrenton (3-3) managed to hold off Union (4-2) in the end, 69-65.
WARRENTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Park Board backs Stapps' nomination for Washington Hall of Fame induction

Mike and Eileen Stapp, two longtime volunteers with the Washington Youth Sports Association will soon see their names added to the Washington Hall of Fame following a unanimous vote of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday. Mike said he was “surprised” to learn that he and his...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington announces holiday trash changes

While the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays will alter the hours of operation for the Washington’s landfill and recycle center, there will be no changes to the city’s curbside trash pick-up schedule, according to an announcement from the city. The landfill and recycle center will both...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington teen seriously injured in Madison County crash

A Washington teenager was seriously injured Dec. 14 in a one-car wreck in Madison County in southern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 5:30 p.m. that day, Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 67, about seven miles south of Fredericktown. In the vehicle with Henry, was the 17-year-old Washington teen.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Rolla steamrolls Indians

Rolla rolled through Pacific on the way to its fourth boys basketball win of the season Friday. The Bulldogs (4-2) won in convincing fashion, 59-22, dropping Pacific to 2-5 on the year.
ROLLA, MO
Washington Missourian

Potosi upends Bulldogs in fourth quarter

It was a Trojan horse of a game for the Bulldogs Friday. Despite St. Clair leading through three quarters on the road at Potosi, the host Trojans (4-1) cut loose with a 26-point outburst in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs (1-1) their first boys basketball loss of the season, 57-45.
POTOSI, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns announce purchase of Phoenix Center shopping centers

Washington’s largest shopping center is under new ownership. The Hoffmann Family of Companies has entered into an agreement to purchase the Phoenix Shopping Center in Washington and an additional 16 acres of undeveloped land from developer Joe Vernaci.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

East Central College hopes Metallica publicity helps bolster enrollment

When two East Central College manufacturing students were interviewed in November for a television story on receiving a scholarship sponsored by the rock band Metallica, they didn’t mince their words. “It’s really cool that (Metallica) uses their popularity to give back and I couldn’t be more grateful,” welding student...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Light poles to be removed from fields

Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Earle M. Jorgensen Co. plans $6M expansion of Union facility

The Earle M. Jorgensen Company is requesting a multi-million dollar building permit for an expansion to its warehouse facility in Union. Headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, EMJ has over 40 locations in North America and moved to Franklin County from Earth City in 2015. On Nov. 16, EMJ submitted a $6 million plan to add more than 55,000 square feet to its building at 16 Progress Parkway to the city of Union.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Envisioning A More Complete Washington: City hosts first of three workshops as part of long-range plan development

Wednesday night’s workshop was a chance for Washington residents to get educated. And to educate. More than 40 residents gathered in the Washington City Auditorium for the first of three planned workshops that are being organized as the city moves forward with developing its 10-year comprehensive plan known as “Grow WashMo.” The plan, which is expected to be completed sometime in June 2023, aims to identify future land use opportunities, such as possible routes for new streets, residential subdivisions, mixed use development, new park and recreation areas, and also possible areas suitable for annexation. The plan will also be used by the city for economic development initiatives.
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Nikki Glaser

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We all know St. Louis has quite the top talent, from Jon Hamm to Jenna Fischer, the Lou has provided some top names to Hollywood. There’s even top talent in the comedy world from right here in the city. Our own Steve Harris sits...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

