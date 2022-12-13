These cats got our tongues and our hearts. 19 friendly felines took centerstage at "Kitty Hall," a Seattle Animal Shelter event that brought adoptable kittens and cats to Seattle City Hall on Tuesday. Many of these cats found new homes for the holidays, but a few are still looking for their furever home. Paws and take a look for more information: https://www.seattle.gov/animal-shelter.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO