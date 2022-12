On Tuesday, December 13, the GO Virginia State Board announced its approval of a Region 2, City of Lynchburg collaborative project aimed at growing the regional economy for the Airport Commerce Park Regional Development. The project is a collaboration between the City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and Lynchburg Regional Airport. The GO Virginia board approved a total of $190,000 in state funds for the project.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO