Liz Cheney Rates Donald Trump's Chances Of Ever Being President Again

At his Florida home on Nov. 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024 (via CNN). In an hour-long speech, he called America "a nation in decline" and discussed his many frustrations with the current administration. He promised his supporters that his next campaign will be "our campaign all together." Trump seems to be changing tactics for his 2024 run, with a new catchphrase, "make America great and glorious again," per Newsweek.
“Taking us all for fools”: GOP leaders called out for silence on Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes

Republican leaders are under fire for their silence on former President Donald Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump over the weekend met with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who participated in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist march. The former president claimed that he was unaware that Fuentes would be at the dinner and claimed that he did not know who he was.
Trump news – live: Trump ridiculed over $99 NFT trading cards as he attacks approval rating polls

Former president Donald Trump is being mocked over his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero, among other characters. “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favourite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” he wrote on Truth Social while sharing a picture of one of the cards.He was mocked on social media, including by president Joe Biden.This comes as a new national poll found that Mr Trump’s favourability rating has dropped to its lowest...
Never Trump Means Never

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Never Trump is—still—a movement that is about more than just one man. It stands...
8 bad things that have happened to Trump in the 3 weeks since he launched his presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump formally announced his third run for president on Nov. 15 — and the first three weeks of his campaign haven't exactly been smooth sailing. In fact, it's "hard to imagine a worse first month of a presidential campaign than Trump has had," Politico's Kyle Cheney noted. "It's been nothing but nightmares so far," agreed Alayna Treene at Axios. "He's faced setbacks in court, dismal polls, scandals of his own making." Here's a short list of things things that have gone wrong for Trump since his Mar-a-Lago campaign rollout: Trump's handpicked Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lost to Sen....
The Chicago Maroon

The Problem of White Grievance: A Defense of Critical Inquiry

Content Warning: This op-ed discusses or references racism, white supremacy, antisemitism, and threats of violence and sexual assault. It also contains screenshots of emails that reference these themes. On the morning of November 2, an automated email from the Office of Equal Opportunity Programs appeared in my UChicago inbox, nudging...
