NORC Study Shows Most Americans Believe Misinformation Increasing Hate Crimes, Extremism
A new study by UChicago researchers showed that 91 percent of Americans were concerned about the spread of misinformation ahead of the midterm elections, and a majority believed that misinformation was contributing to political extremism and violence. The study was published by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, a...
The Problem of White Grievance: A Defense of Critical Inquiry
Content Warning: This op-ed discusses or references racism, white supremacy, antisemitism, and threats of violence and sexual assault. It also contains screenshots of emails that reference these themes. On the morning of November 2, an automated email from the Office of Equal Opportunity Programs appeared in my UChicago inbox, nudging...
