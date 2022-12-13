Read full article on original website
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Boy, 6, Found Buried Under Hallway In Home, Mother, Boyfriend Arrested
Authorities in Arkansas have arrested two people in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy. The boy's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and her boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, are facing charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor. The...
North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff
(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Louisiana
Supporting local restaurants, especially mom-and-pop shops, is always a good way to enjoy a nice meal while supporting your community, but sometimes you may want to experience the familiar draw of a chain restaurant. These chains allow diners the chance to sample the same quality of both food and service no matter which location they stop by.
Warming Center Open After Tent City Standoff Ends
The 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory officially opened its doors Friday evening. Governor Dan McKee activated up to 50 Rhode Island National Guard members to help run the warming station while the state searched for a vendor. McKee said the Amos House has been chosen to run...
Nebraska Governor Issues Emergency Proclamation Following Winter Storm
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency proclamation Friday, following this week's ongoing winter storm. It provides State aid in opening public roads and medical assistance for affected areas of the Nebraska Panhandle and North Central Nebraska. The storm caused damage to public and private property and prevented emergency access to remote locations. Dawes County in the Panhandle had two feet of snow from Tuesday's storm. Lesser amounts fell in other surrounding areas.
Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow
In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
Here's The Best RV Campsite In Arizona
It may not be summer, but you can still enjoy a great camping trip from the comfort of your RV right here in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them. The website states, "From resort-like properties where you can get a massage or take a dip in a heated pool to out-of-the-way spots surrounded by nature, here are the parks that caught our eye in each state, which was our runner-up, and our recommendation for when you should be ready to put that big-rig rubber to the road."
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks West Texas
A earthquake rocked parts of Texas tonight. The U.S. Geological Survey says the preliminary 5.3 magnitude quake was centered about 12 miles northwest of Midland. Residents as far away as Dallas reportedly felt it. It comes a month after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit about 90 miles to the west...
The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Tennessee
Supporting local restaurants, especially mom-and-pop shops, is always a good way to enjoy a nice meal while supporting your community, but sometimes you may want to experience the familiar draw of a chain restaurant. These chains allow diners the chance to sample the same quality of both food and service no matter which location they stop by.
North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Halftime Lottery Win
A North Carolina man's craving for a halftime snack while watching a recent football game ended up landing him a six-figure lottery prize. Curt Williams, of New Bern, was watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Saturday (December 10) when he decided to take a trip to a store to pick up some sides for his halftime game day meal, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. While at the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, he also picked up the last $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket at the store.
Investigation ongoing into high school basketball game chant in Jension
JENISON (WOOD-AM) - District officials are investigating after Jenison High School students were heard making monkey sounds at a black player from Wyoming High School during a Friday night basketball game. It happened while the player was shooting free throws. "I was disgusted," Lillian Henry, a student at Wyoming High...
