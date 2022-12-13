ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, IL

Public Notice for Lottery

Public Notice for Lottery (PDF) NOTICE OF SIMULTANEOUS PETITION FILING LOTTERY CONSOLIDATED GENERAL ELECTION. The following candidates filed simultaneously on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., the first day for filing of candidate petitions. Alderperson 1st Ward (Four-year term) Mark Lobes. Jonathan Pugh. Alderperson 2nd Ward (Two-year term) Jennifer...
