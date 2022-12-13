ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Building permits: Dec. 1-8, 2022

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSjS_0jhfu4dd00
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Trademark Construction, 13550 Hwy. 69, commercial new, $5,680,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case

The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
wtaw.com

Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons

One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Athens Police Department

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Athens Police Department and spoke with Athens Police Chief John Densmore to talk about their growth. Chief Densmore thanked the Athens community for supporting Athens Police Department while they continue to grow. “As you can see by the people behind us, we have a great relationship and partnership […]
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

National egg shortage impacting local businesses

TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up. "I was...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Whitehouse man catches monster catfish

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For Joe Agosta, of Whitehouse, a fishing trip on a Friday after work started out like any fishing trip on Lake Tyler. But the trip soon took an unexpected turn when he felt a big tug on his line. Agosta says he was using a blade bait and was fishing for bass.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Storm rips roof off Harrison County house

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County residents are picking up after a storm hit Tuesday afternoon. The Harrison County Fire Marshal said there were about eight homes damaged. A two-story home in the 5600 block of FM 9 between Waskom and Elysian Fields had its roof torn off. Ralph...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX

There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store

Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash near the intersection of E. Hawkins Parkway and N. Fourth St. Friday. Longview ISD bus number 10 was carrying 13 students, a bus monitor and driver. The driver had a medical emergency and reportedly rear-ended a van; three other vehicles were rear-ended as well, according to Longview police.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse police seek information about possible daytime prowler

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - In response to reports of individuals allegedly attempting to enter unlocked homes, the Whitehouse Police Department is asking for any information residents may have regarding suspected parties. Whitehouse Police Department provided a photo of a person they say walked up to a residence’s back door and...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI. The testing results led...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview

UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy