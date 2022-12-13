We hope you will join us for a historic Goleta City Council meeting this Tuesday, December 20, at 5:30 p.m. Upon certification, the City Clerk is set to administer the oath of office and swear in the City’s first by-district elected councilmembers. Luz Reyes-Martin will represent District One and current Councilmember James Kyriaco will represent District Two. The ceremony will take place at the beginning of the Goleta City Council meeting. You are invited to come in person to Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Drive or watch the ceremony live on Goleta TV Channel 19 or on our website at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings.

GOLETA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO