Pop the Champère: Jill Martin’s finally made it possible for “Emily in Paris” fans to shop their favorite (fictional) finds from the show. The “Today” show personality’s commerce company, Shop the Scenes, has partnered with the hit Netflix series to give viewers the opportunity to purchase some of the most sought-after products seen onscreen. “For ‘Emily in Paris,’ we are taking the in-show brands that Darren [Star] created with this incredible writing team and bringing them to life,” Martin tells Page Six Style exclusively. “So now you can drink Champère, wear Pierre Cadault and see how the newest perfume, Lavande de Lavaux,...

17 MINUTES AGO