Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video app. AMERICAN MASTERS “Groucho & Cavett” explores the enduring friendship between Emmy Award-winning television personality Dick Cavett and iconic comedian Groucho Marx. Cavett, a writer for Jack Parr on THE TONIGHT SHOW, met Marx at the funeral of playwright George S. Kaufman in 1961. When Cavett made the transition from writer to comedian in 1965, he was encouraged and mentored by Marx.

2 DAYS AGO