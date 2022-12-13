Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
AMERICAN MASTERS: Groucho & Cavett
Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video app. AMERICAN MASTERS “Groucho & Cavett” explores the enduring friendship between Emmy Award-winning television personality Dick Cavett and iconic comedian Groucho Marx. Cavett, a writer for Jack Parr on THE TONIGHT SHOW, met Marx at the funeral of playwright George S. Kaufman in 1961. When Cavett made the transition from writer to comedian in 1965, he was encouraged and mentored by Marx.
KPBS
AMERICAN MASTERS: The Adventures of Saul Bellow
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app. Explore the Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winner’s impact on American literature in the first-ever major documentary on the writer. AMERICAN MASTERS "The Adventures of Saul Bellow" illuminates how Bellow transformed modern literature and navigated through the issues of his time, including race, gender and the Jewish immigrant experience, through rare archival footage and interviews with Philip Roth, Salman Rushdie and many others.
Comments / 0