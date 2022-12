Oneida offices and programs will be having a 10 am opening Thursday, unless otherwise notified. Oneida Nation Schools will be closed Thursday. Oneida Community Health Department workforce has been informed through our separate RAVE notification process that OCHD Division Directors are monitoring the weather and will communicate to OCHD staff any changes of operation hours, should they occur, through RAVE.

ONEIDA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO