abovethelaw.com
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections
Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
The Supreme Court Will Consider A 'Dangerous' Theory That Could Break American Democracy
The independent state legislature theory is “historically implausible,” “antithetical” to the Constitution and rooted in an “utterly discredited” and “phony” historical document.
The Supreme Court Stonewalls In Defense Of Samuel Alito
The court acted as defense counsel in response to threats of congressional inquiries into its ethical lapses.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
US Courts Just Ruled Against Donald Trump In Georgia Case—He Must Be Freaking Out!
Donald Trump’s legal woes are going from bad to worse, as he’s just been hit with another bombshell; this time as a spate of court rulings have rejected claims by the former president and some of his allies for executive privilege preventing them from testifying in court. Omg!
Washington Examiner
DOJ warns Supreme Court immigration case could allow states to sue over 'virtually any policy'
Justices on the Supreme Court appeared concerned Tuesday about the prospect of allowing states to sue the Biden administration over one of its immigration policies, and the Justice Department warned doing so could allow states to "sue the federal government about virtually any policy." The DOJ is seeking to overturn...
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Washington Examiner
Religious groups victorious after Biden HHS misses date to appeal ruling against transgender mandate
Religious freedom groups came out victorious after the Biden administration missed a deadline last week to appeal a federal court ruling that struck down a transgender Department of Health and Human Services mandate. The mandate, which was issued under former President Barack Obama and carried over into the Biden administration,...
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
US courts ruling in favor of justice department turns legal tide on Trump
The ex-president’s supporters will no longer be able to avoid testifying before grand juries in Washington DC and Georgia
Washington Examiner
House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices
Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
Calls Grow to Investigate Aileen Cannon as Ruling 'Humiliates' Trump Judge
"Shouldn't the Senate Judiciary Committee investigate Judge Cannon?" Tristan Snell, an attorney who prosecuted Trump University, wrote on social media.
CU Law Professor analyzes elections case before US Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday December 7 will take up a case - Moore v. Harper - focused on what the U.S. Constitution means when it assigns state legislatures the task of regulating elections. It is a case that has many observers talking about its implications for our democracy.CBS News Colorado's Tori Mason interviewed University of Colorado Law School Professor Doug Spencer to analyze the case's significance. Professor Spencer said the case asks the court to reevaluate its own precedent, including several decisions it's made over the past 100 years interpreting the Constitution.Spencer said, "The U.S. Constitution says that...
Pa. county that allowed secret access to voting data should be punished: judge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth...
In U.S. Supreme Court elections case, politicians could win either way
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Though the U.S. Supreme Court appears reluctant to free North Carolina Republican lawmakers from judicial scrutiny as much as they want on voting rules, the restrictions it may allow still could give politicians more power over the way federal elections are conducted at a delicate time for American democracy.
The Supreme Court considers state power in elections
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in an elections case that could have major consequences for 2024. At issue in the North Carolina case is how much control state legislatures have over things like voting laws and election maps. Plus, tech layoffs are hitting H1-B visa-holders hard. And,...
Will Supreme Court aid the far right in enshrining minority rule? Constitution hangs by a thread
A constitutional republic is a precious and often precarious thing. That is as true in the United States today as it has been elsewhere and at other times in history. This week has added new evidence of those realities. It began with Donald Trump's online musings about "terminating" the U.S....
coloradopolitics.com
Court upholds $187,000 sanction against lawyers who claimed election rigging by Dominion, Facebook
The federal appeals court based in Denver upheld a sanction of nearly $187,000 against two attorneys who pursued unproven claims that Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and multiple officials in swing states violated the rights of all American voters during the 2020 presidential election. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
