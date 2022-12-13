ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Washington Examiner

House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices

Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
CBS Denver

CU Law Professor analyzes elections case before US Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday December 7 will take up a case - Moore v. Harper - focused on what the U.S. Constitution means when it assigns state legislatures the task of regulating elections.  It is a case that has many observers talking about its implications for our democracy.CBS News Colorado's Tori Mason interviewed University of Colorado Law School Professor Doug Spencer to analyze the case's significance.  Professor Spencer said the case asks the court to reevaluate its own precedent, including several decisions it's made over the past 100 years interpreting the Constitution.Spencer said, "The U.S. Constitution says that...
Axios

The Supreme Court considers state power in elections

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in an elections case that could have major consequences for 2024. At issue in the North Carolina case is how much control state legislatures have over things like voting laws and election maps. Plus, tech layoffs are hitting H1-B visa-holders hard. And,...

