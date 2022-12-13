The U.S. is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine to aid in its defense against repeated Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid. Russia, in turn, warned of “unpredictable consequences” and even shared a video of an intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded up. Sending Ukraine Patriot missiles is viewed by Moscow as an escalation given the system is often used to guard against more advanced threats. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan explains what this development means for the trajectory of the war.

17 HOURS AGO