Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort says Sam Bankman-Fried has 'diarrhea of the mouth' after the FTX founder's media appearances
Up until his arrest Monday, Sam Bankman-Fried had done several interviews with journalists despite his lawyers telling him not to talk.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
straightarrownews.com
Sending Ukraine Patriot missiles could significantly impact war
The U.S. is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine to aid in its defense against repeated Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid. Russia, in turn, warned of “unpredictable consequences” and even shared a video of an intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded up. Sending Ukraine Patriot missiles is viewed by Moscow as an escalation given the system is often used to guard against more advanced threats. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan explains what this development means for the trajectory of the war.
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: COVID surge; Pelosi’s attacker in court; JFK files revealed
The U.S. faces a potential COVID surge; a government shutdown likely to be avoided; Paul Pelosi’s attacker appears in court; and JFK documents are set to be declassified. These stories and more highlight our morning rundown for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Senate to vote on funding bill to avert...
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: Pfizer price hike, Musk’s jet tracking account suspended
Congress is criticizing U.S. intelligence; Elon Musk suspended a Twitter account tracking his jet and Arizona faces a lawsuit over shipping containers. These stories and more highlight the midday rundown for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Congress: U.S. should’ve spied on China. House Democrats have released a new report detailing...
straightarrownews.com
Former President Donald Trump launches NFT campaign
The last time former President Donald Trump teased a big announcement, he kicked off his latest bid for the U.S. presidency. The former president teased another major announcement this week, but it wasn’t to name a running mate or announce a platform for his campaign. In a video link...
straightarrownews.com
Releasing Russia’s Viktor Bout is a national security threat
President Biden is facing a lot of criticism for the prisoner exchange deal he made with Russia to swap WNBA star Brittney Griner with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Paul Whelan, another American being held in a Russian prison, was originally expected to be part of the deal but was left behind. Whelan was arrested in Russia in 2018 and convicted of espionage charges in 2020, which complicates his release. But the main issue critics have with Viktor Bout’s newfound freedom is the expectation he’ll continue to be a threat to our national security.
straightarrownews.com
Japan wants Tomahawk missiles, calls China biggest security threat
Since 1956, Japan’s military has served strictly in a self-defense capacity. In fact, it’s called the Self-Defense Force, or SDF. This week though, Japan took the first step to develop something it hasn’t had in a generation, first strike capabilities. On Friday, Japan adopted a new national...
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: Congress avoids shutdown; defense bill passes
Congress avoids a government shutdown; the military vaccine mandate gets dropped as defense bill passes; a massive winter storm surges on; and nearly half of young adults are living with their parents. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2022. Congress averts government shutdown. The...
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: COVID-19 origins, Russian prisoner swaps
The 10 year anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre; roadway dangers; and more Russian prisoner swaps. These stories and more highlight the midday rundown, aimed straight down the middle, for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. GOP requests 40 officials to testify on COVID-19 origins. GOP leaders in the house are doing...
straightarrownews.com
House votes to let Puerto Rico decide statehood
The House of Representatives passed the Puerto Rico Status Act, a bill to give the island territory the chance to decide its own future. If fully approved and signed into law, it would set up a binding referendum on Nov. 5, 2023, in which Puerto Ricans would choose from among three options: statehood, independence, or sovereignty in free association with the United States.
straightarrownews.com
Biden administration prepares for end of Title 42 while being urged to keep it
There’s just one week left until the court-ordered end to Title 42 on Dec. 21. The pandemic-era policy allows the U.S. to deport immigrants who cross illegally almost immediately on public health grounds. When it ends, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has predicted there could be as many as 18,000 illegal crossings per day.
straightarrownews.com
Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBMs being prepped
When news broke the U.S. was finalizing plans to send the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, Russia responded as it often does. Multiple Russian leaders warned of dire consequences, and Vladimir Putin started rattling Russia’s nuclear saber. On Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense released a video showing a...
straightarrownews.com
FTC swings big against Microsoft, Meta, but may have a losing strategy
The federal government is cranking up the heat on Big Tech as the Federal Trade Commission takes on two major antitrust cases. The commission just voted 3-1 to sue Microsoft to block its $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. At the same time, it’s in court against Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to block the company from acquiring fitness virtual reality startup Within for $400 million.
straightarrownews.com
Ukraine teaches drone surrendering, US to send Patriot missiles
Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are quickly becoming one of the more versatile tools to modern militaries. They can perform reconnaissance, attack targets and defend positions. Now, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are teaching Russian soldiers how to surrender to a drone. The Ukrainian army recently released an instructional video, which...
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: Deadly weather sweeping U.S.; 7th Fed rate hike
Deadly weather is still on the move; the Fed plans another rake hike; a new report reveals details on on long COVID deaths; and the USPS honors a late congressman. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Mother, son die in tornado, storm still...
straightarrownews.com
Expect millions of COVID deaths in China in coming weeks
Xi Jinping’s surprising decision to ease “zero-COVID” restrictions may appease Chinese protestors, but it’s also likely to lead to millions of deaths in the coming weeks. By doing away with strict testing protocols and the country’s social monitoring app, China has created a perfect storm for widespread contagion. If one million Americans died of COVID-19, imagine what could happen in China, with its much older, much larger and much less vaccinated population. From there, a domino effect: As more people fall sick, there will be far fewer employees to do the work. The brakes will be slammed on production and as Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan explains, that will reverberate around the world.
Comments / 0