Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. House passes one-week government funding bill, sends to Senate
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill, a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023.
Clock ticking as Dems try to pass big spending bill by Dec. 16 deadline
Democrats have less than two weeks to find a way to fund the government, and may be forced into a short-term bill if they can't find agreement on an "omnibus" spending package.
Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting government shutdown
The Senate on Thursday night passed a one-week continuing resolution to fund the government, averting a government shutdown. The short-term funding bill will now fund the government through Dec. 23, giving Congress additional time to finish crafting a massive longer-term spending package. The bill passed 71-19, and now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature. A similar measure passed the House earlier this week. The current continuing resolution to fund the government had been set to expire on Dec. 16. "Negotiations keep trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work left to do and not enough time to...
Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday blocked a request to pass a continuing resolution to essentially freeze federal spending until 2023, when Republicans will control the House. Democrats opposed the push by a group of Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and…
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Stimulus Checks Update: Congress in Talks of Another Financial Assistance
Since Republicans obtained control of the House of Representatives in the most recent November election, there is a much-reduced likelihood that the federal government will deposit a new round of stimulus checks into an individual’s bank account. The possibility of obtaining additional stimulus checks is not eliminated by this,...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Will New Payments Be Made In January 2023? Here's What We Know
Many Americans struggle to meet their daily needs and manage their budgets, even though inflation has begun to moderate. Although federal stimulus cheques have not been sent since 2021, individuals anticipating a new wave should temper their expectations after January 3.
Fourth stimulus check update after lawmaker asks congress to provide new payment up to $3,600 to Americans
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
Stimulus update: Direct child tax credit payment worth up to $3,600 could be sent out under new proposal
A child tax credit payment could see an increase if Congress takes action to enact its expanded form.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Lawmakers race toward Christmas deal on spending
Congressional negotiators are racing to strike a bipartisan deal on government funding for fiscal year 2023 this week, but they have a long way to go before they can put a bow on an omnibus before Christmas. Lawmakers have until midnight on Friday to pass legislation to keep the government running or risk a shutdown. …
Progressive Democrats push for $300 million in labor union funding in next spending bill
Progressive Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar, are calling to give the National Labor Relations Board more than $300 million
McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that negotiators are “very close” to a deal on a year-end omnibus spending package and set a deadline of Dec. 22 for getting it done. “I think we’re very close to getting an omnibus appropriations bill,” McConnell told reporters after the Tuesday Republican conference lunch. McConnell said…
Congress Is Considering Financial Help for Parents. Here Are Details.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) advocates extending the child tax credit at a rally in Washinfton on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) None of the family policies the Biden administration has wanted — an expanded child allowance, paid family leave or subsidized child care — have come to pass. Now, with less than a month before the new Congress starts, Democrats are trying once more to push through one of them: the expanded child allowance.
U.S. Senate passes record $858 billion defense act, sending bill to Biden
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday authorizing a record $858 billion in annual defense spending, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden, and rescinding the military's COVID vaccine mandate.
House Republicans should just say no to ‘revenge impeachments’
Republican anger may be justified, especially with respect to Mayorkas, but there are several reasons why they should say no to revenge impeachments.
Expanded child tax credit in doubt as Congress negotiates must-pass spending bill
Top Senate Republicans said they don’t expect any tax provisions to be included in a must-pass spending bill that lawmakers are negotiating, all but dashing Democratic hopes of a child tax credit expansion.
US News and World Report
Effort in U.S. Congress to Protect 'Dreamer' Immigrants Stalling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Over 200 advocates from around the United States converged on Capitol Hill this week with an 11th-hour mission: persuade lawmakers to provide citizenship to "Dreamer" immigrants who illegally entered the United States as children. Addinelly Moreno Soto, a 31-year-old communications aide who came to the United States from...
Comments / 0