ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting government shutdown

The Senate on Thursday night passed a one-week continuing resolution to fund the government, averting a government shutdown. The short-term funding bill will now fund the government through Dec. 23, giving Congress additional time to finish crafting a massive longer-term spending package. The bill passed 71-19, and now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature. A similar measure passed the House earlier this week. The current continuing resolution to fund the government had been set to expire on Dec. 16. "Negotiations keep trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work left to do and not enough time to...
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday blocked a request to pass a continuing resolution to essentially freeze federal spending until 2023, when Republicans will control the House.   Democrats opposed the push by a group of Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and…
UTAH STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
The Hill

Lawmakers race toward Christmas deal on spending

Congressional negotiators are racing to strike a bipartisan deal on government funding for fiscal year 2023 this week, but they have a long way to go before they can put a bow on an omnibus before Christmas. Lawmakers have until midnight on Friday to pass legislation to keep the government running or risk a shutdown. …
The Hill

McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that negotiators are “very close” to a deal on a year-end omnibus spending package and set a deadline of Dec. 22 for getting it done. “I think we’re very close to getting an omnibus appropriations bill,” McConnell told reporters after the Tuesday Republican conference lunch. McConnell said…
WASHINGTON STATE
The New York Times

Congress Is Considering Financial Help for Parents. Here Are Details.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) advocates extending the child tax credit at a rally in Washinfton on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) None of the family policies the Biden administration has wanted — an expanded child allowance, paid family leave or subsidized child care — have come to pass. Now, with less than a month before the new Congress starts, Democrats are trying once more to push through one of them: the expanded child allowance.
US News and World Report

Effort in U.S. Congress to Protect 'Dreamer' Immigrants Stalling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Over 200 advocates from around the United States converged on Capitol Hill this week with an 11th-hour mission: persuade lawmakers to provide citizenship to "Dreamer" immigrants who illegally entered the United States as children. Addinelly Moreno Soto, a 31-year-old communications aide who came to the United States from...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy