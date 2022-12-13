Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
256today.com
Mrs. Claus Stroll celebrates women-owned business
HUNTSVILLE — Mrs. Claus shows she’s the boss lady this weekend as the Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll celebrates the local women owned small businesses in Stovehouse’s Gas Light Alley. On Mrs. Claus’ demand at 6 p.m. today, snow machines will turn Gas Light Alley into a magical...
256today.com
Botanical Garden venue named for Hank Isenberg
HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Grand Hall has been named “Isenberg Grand Hall” to commemorate long-time supporter of the garden, Hank Isenberg. Isenberg, president and CEO of IronMountain Solutions, has served on the Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Board of Directors for three years. The newly...
Huntsville Parks & Rec brings a little bit of the North Pole to North Alabama
The magic of the North Pole is coming to North Alabama on Saturday, as Huntsville Parks and Recreation is hosting a walk through a winter wonderland.
biogamergirl.com
All-You-Can-Eat Wing Night for $19.99 Starts at Toybox Bistro in Huntsville
The Toybox Bistro is a fun little restaurant located at 511 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 has announced its all-you-can-eat wing night held monthly at the establishment. For only $19.99 per person, wing lovers can head over the restaurant and eat all the wings their stomach can handle. You get to choose from several dipping sauces that includes the establishment's very on Blueberry Jalapeno dipping sauce. The only catch is there is no sharing and no doggie bags. I tried out Toybox Bistro's All-You-Can-Eat Wing night that started at 5 PM. A server brings you out 12 wings the first time you order, and you choose your dipping sauce. Well, that is as far as I made it. I couldn't eat anymore. And while a couple at the next table had downed 8 baskets together before I got there. I would say it evens out for the restaurant at the end of the day.
WAFF
Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Runningmeade Trail in Huntsville
Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Runningmeade Trail in Huntsville. The homeowner says his lights grow...
thisisalabama.org
Celebrities and regular folks alike love the rocking chairs made by these craftsmen
Actor Robert Redford may be using a rocking chair made in Winston County. It’s hard to confirm. A few of the Lookout Mountain Rockers made by Wood Studio in Arley were sent to Sundance, a retailer formerly owned by Redford that sells artisan clothing, jewelry and furniture. “I heard...
tmpresale.com
THE DOLLY PARTY: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville Jan 28th, 2023 – presale code
The new DOLLY PARTY: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party pre-sale code is now available to our members: This is a great chance for you to buy THE DOLLY PARTY: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party show tickets in advance of the public!. This...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave
In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
Guntersville Animal Hospital waives adoption fees ahead of holidays
The folks at Guntersville Animal Hospital & Surgery Center are pleading for adoptions ahead of the upcoming holidays.
T.I. coming to Sand Mountain’s 2nd Annual ‘Tacos and Tequila’ festival
The 2nd annual "Tacos & Tequila Festival" at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will feature hip-hop superstar T.I., along with the Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame.
Rock The South 2023: Lineup and Tickets to the Annual Celebration
Returning to Cullman, Alabama, on July 20-22, Rock The South 2023 will sweep you off your feet with their all-star lineup. The festival, Rock The South, was initially organized to celebrate the state’s recovery from the tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the area. Since then, Rock The South has expanded and given out what it offers to several community partners, including Alabama Veterans, The Link of Cullman County, Curts Closet, Cullman City Parks, and many others.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The...
themadisonrecord.com
‘100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die’ ids popular places
MADISON – Connie Pearson can claim first-hand knowledge of the culture in hamlets to cities in her book, “100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”. Pearson is lifelong resident of Athens, except for four years as a teaching missionary in the Andes Mountains...
Watch Sierra Space blow up a space habitat at historic NASA Alabama site
Explosive sounds come regularly enough from Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal that locals look that direction and nod at every boom. Usually, the cause is a test at one of the Army’s ranges or, possibly, training by other base tenants like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. NASA’s...
theredstonerocket.com
Community remembers date which will live in infamy
A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Dec. 7 honored those who died in the surprise attack on the U.S. naval base 81 years ago, including a 20-year-old man who was Madison County’s first casualty of World War II. Seaman 2d Class Luther James “Luke” Isom, who was a crew...
256today.com
Built to Serve, Not to Sell
Several formerly local banks have been closing offices, leaving town, or selling out to big banks lately, but that is not something Bank Independent thinks about. It may have already happened to you or could be happening soon. It is frustrating when the bank you trusted with your money, sold...
256today.com
Lockheed Martin donating wreaths to veterans’ gravesites
HUNTSVILLE – Lockheed Martin employees in Huntsville are among more than 1,000 employees nationwide who will distribute wreaths for veterans’ gravesite at Huntsville’s Valhalla Memory Gardens. The event is Saturday on National Wreaths Across America Day. The gesture is part of Lockheed Martin’s $240,000 donation to sponsor...
WAFF
Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
Comments / 0