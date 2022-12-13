Press Release: Mayor Bowser to Deploy District Snow Team Tonight in Preparation for Possible Freezing Rain on Thursday Morning

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill to permanently authorize funding for the Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., District of Columbia National Guard Retention and College Access Program, which provides tuition and other financial assistance for higher education to members of the District of Columbia National Guard. The program was recommended by Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., the former Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard who was killed in the 2009 Metrorail crash, and his successor to stem the loss of D.C. National Guard members to National Guard units in surrounding states that offer higher education assistance to their members. The D.C. National Guard is a federal entity.

