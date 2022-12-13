Press Release: Mayor Bowser to Deploy District Snow Team Tonight in Preparation for Possible Freezing Rain on Thursday Morning

Read full article on original website
Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DC Housing Authority Leaders Cut the Ribbon on Long-Awaited Northwest One
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Northwest One Is the First On-Site New Communities Initiative Building to Welcome Residents Back Home. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the DC Housing Authority (DCHA), the Office of...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DPR Announce “Teen Break Time” Programming Available Over the DCPS Winter Break
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation. Michael Tucker, Jr. (DPR) (WASHINGTON, DC) – As DC Public Schools (DCPS) prepares to go on Winter Break, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will offer “Teen Break Time” to provide youth with fun, engaging activities from December 23 – December 30. Programming includes Teen Open Rec nights, a roller skate party, ice skating nights, recording studio sessions, swimming, and more. Programming for youth of all ages will also be available.
Press Release: DC Public Schools to Open on a Two-Hour Delay on Thursday, December 15, DC Government to Open On Time
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Thursday, December 15, DC Public Schools (DCPS) will open on a two-hour delay. DC Government will open on time. The District’s Hypothermia Alert remains activated. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or (202) 399-7093 if they see someone in...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Activates the District’s First Cold Weather Emergency of the Season
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Department of Human Services. Temperatures to Hit Dangerous Lows Overnight, Residents Should Check on Vulnerable Neighbors and Call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 to Request Free Transportation to Shelter. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the...
Press Release: Norton Announces Senate Passage of Her Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the Senate passed her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The provisions are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, which now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Press Release: AG Racine Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Settlement Keeping Apartment Complex Affordable for 25 Years & Preventing Displacement of Ward 5 Tenants
WASHINGTON, DC – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has reached a first-of-its-kind settlement that will stop the planned displacement of long-time District residents and preserve affordable housing at a Ward 5 property for 25 years. This settlement resolves a...
Press Release: Pinto, Silverman Propose Comprehensive D.C. Housing Authority Reform
WASHINGTON, D.C. — D.C. Councilmembers Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) and Elissa Silverman (I-At-Large) on Wednesday announced legislation that will restructure, reform, and rebuild the D.C. Housing Authority from the ground up. The legislation, which will be formally introduced Thursday, creates a housing authority with renewed focus on providing safe,...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser and Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. Seek Houses of Worship to Help Create Affordable Housing
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) Resources Are Available to Help Houses of Worship Contribute to #36000by2025. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy...
Press Release: Norton Provision Will Keep D.C. Government Open if Federal Government Shuts Down Friday Night
WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the possibility of a federal government shutdown on Friday night, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reminded District of Columbia residents that a provision she got included in the fiscal year (FY) 2022 District of Columbia Appropriations bill exempts the D.C. government from a federal government shutdown in FY 2023. Norton has gotten a provision exempting the D.C. government from federal government shutdowns each year since FY 2015.
Press Release: AG Racine Releases New Report Calling for Increased Independence at DC Housing Authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today released a report detailing the lack of independence at the D.C. Housing Authority (DCHA) and calling for reforms to the agency’s governance. The report details how political influence has compromised the independence of the agency, the consequences political influence...
Press Release: Norton Urges Postal Service to Expand Use of Security Cameras at Postal Facilities in D.C. and Across the Country
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) sent a letter urging |the United States Postal Service (USPS) to expand the use of security cameras at postal facilities in the District of Columbia and across the country. Norton sent the letter after learning a D.C. resident was recently robbed in the parking lot of the 12th Street NE post office in D.C., a facility whose parking lot is not monitored by security cameras.
Press Release: Norton Applauds Senate Confirmation of Judicial Nominees to the Local D.C. Courts, Calls for Passage of Her Bill to End Perpetual Vacancy Crisis
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today applauded the Senate for confirming seven judicial nominees to the local District of Columbia courts last night. Prior to these confirmations, there were 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.’s trial court, the Superior Court, and two vacancies out of nine authorized judges on D.C.’s appeals court, the Court of Appeals. She also reiterated her call for Congress to pass her bill that would eliminate the Senate confirmation requirement for judges on the local D.C. courts.
Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Provide Tuition Assistance to D.C. National Guard Members
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill to permanently authorize funding for the Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., District of Columbia National Guard Retention and College Access Program, which provides tuition and other financial assistance for higher education to members of the District of Columbia National Guard. The program was recommended by Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., the former Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard who was killed in the 2009 Metrorail crash, and his successor to stem the loss of D.C. National Guard members to National Guard units in surrounding states that offer higher education assistance to their members. The D.C. National Guard is a federal entity.
Press Release: AG Racine Statement on Council Vote on Bill to Reform DC’s Crime Lab
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. OAG Has Pushed to Reform Lab to Restore Integrity to the District’s Criminal Justice System, Support Public Safety & Protect Taxpayer Dollars. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today issued the following statement after the Council held...
DCist: D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
Press Release: DC Council Passes Landmark Domestic Worker Protections
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The D.C. Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve legislation that will provide significant protections to the almost 10,000 nannies, housekeepers, and home health aides working in D.C., the majority of whom are women of color, giving them comparable rights and protections to other workers in the District.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser and Chairman Mendelson Introduce Legislation Creating Stabilization and Reform Board for DC Housing Authority
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson. Lindsey Walton (Chairman Mendelson) New Eight-Member Board to Ensure Agency Addresses HUD Findings and Build New Path Forward in Service to DCHA Residents. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Council Chairman Phil...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Funding for 113 Nonprofit Organizations to Increase Out-of-School Time Programming for 15,000 Youth
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced 113 nonprofit organizations that will receive grant funding from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office) to create and expand opportunities beyond the school day for approximately 15,000 school-aged youth. The $16.4 million investment will provide students with opportunities to access free or low-cost activities focused on academics, arts, athletics, dance, financial literacy, mentoring, music, social-emotional support, STEM, and much more. Families can explore available programming on the OST website through the Learn24 Program Finder.
Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Thanksgiving Day
(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, 2022, the District Government will observe the Thanksgiving Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. . WHAT’S OPEN ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 &...
Press Release: National Park Service announces 2022-2023 deer management operations for Rock Creek Park
WASHINGTON—Since 2013, when the National Park Service (NPS) began reducing the deer population in Rock Creek Park, tree seedling density has almost tripled in areas of the park. To continue to protect and restore native plants and promote healthy and diverse forests, the NPS will conduct deer management operations in Rock Creek Park between Nov. 22, 2022, and March 31, 2023.
