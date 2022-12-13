Read full article on original website
WAFF
City Council passes ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to be placed in medical district
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City leaders voted on Thursday night to keep future medical marijuana dispensaries within the confines of the medical district. “When I think of the Medical District, it’s a very small area, right?” said District 2′s David Little. “Generally, where is a spot that is in the medical district that a dispensary can be put?”
Applications will open Monday for new Huntsville rental assistance program
Starting Monday, December 19, applications will be open for a new rental assistance program.
256today.com
Madison superintendent: We ‘protect our employees’
MADISON — A Madison high school assistant principal who was involved in an altercation with a student has the backing of the school district, Superintendent Ed Nichols said Thursday. On Wednesday, an assistant principal at James Clemens High School went onto a bus to break up a fight when...
WAFF
Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday. According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.
WHNT-TV
Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident
A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
WHNT-TV
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Local Basketball Teams Fight it out on...
WAFF
Hartselle School Board facing lawsuit
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A newly appointed Superintendent is set to take the reins of Hartselle City schools, but it comes with some pushback. One parent is suing the board of education, alleging it violated its own policies with this selection. The lawsuit alleges the board conducted a series of...
Prison-death lawsuit, Huntsville real estate, fishing info: Down in Alabama
Plaintiff’s argue that an inmate’s disturbing overheating death at a state prison should’ve been avoided. The National Association of Realtors has put Huntsville on its Top 10 markets to watch for 2023. The U.S. Supreme Court may decide whether there will be a retrial in an Alabama...
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
WAFF
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
WHNT-TV
Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, Administrator
Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between a James Clemens administrator and a student. Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, …. Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between...
Alabama man arrested, allegedly used stun gun in Jan. 6 breach
A Huntsville man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of using a stun gun during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.
WAFF
New apartment complex could be coming to west Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new apartment complex may be headed to west Huntsville and some neighbors are already concerned. It’s set to take the place of Trinity Church on Holmes Avenue. It’s around the corner from the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) and across the street from the residential neighborhood, McThormore Acres.
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
WAFF
Willowbrook homeowners concerned about return of potential scamming contractor
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeowners in the Willowbrook community are sounding the alarm for one local contactor. Neighbors posted on social media about a contractor going door to door to advertise his business. However, the homeowners claim the work isn’t getting done and now they are out thousands of dollars.
‘Armed & dangerous’ robber at large in Madison County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person they say has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.
osoblanco.org
What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he
Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
WAAY-TV
Madison County drug investigation leads to Tennessee storage unit with 600 pounds of pot inside
A drug trafficking case recently brought Madison County sheriff's deputies across state lines to Lincoln County, Tennessee, where teamwork and a strong nose uncovered more than 600 pounds of marijuana inside a storage unit. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies worked with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau...
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
