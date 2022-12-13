ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WAFF

City Council passes ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to be placed in medical district

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City leaders voted on Thursday night to keep future medical marijuana dispensaries within the confines of the medical district. “When I think of the Medical District, it’s a very small area, right?” said District 2′s David Little. “Generally, where is a spot that is in the medical district that a dispensary can be put?”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Madison superintendent: We ‘protect our employees’

MADISON — A Madison high school assistant principal who was involved in an altercation with a student has the backing of the school district, Superintendent Ed Nichols said Thursday. On Wednesday, an assistant principal at James Clemens High School went onto a bus to break up a fight when...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday. According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident

A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Local Basketball Teams Fight it out on...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle School Board facing lawsuit

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A newly appointed Superintendent is set to take the reins of Hartselle City schools, but it comes with some pushback. One parent is suing the board of education, alleging it violated its own policies with this selection. The lawsuit alleges the board conducted a series of...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, Administrator

Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between a James Clemens administrator and a student. Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, …. Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

New apartment complex could be coming to west Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new apartment complex may be headed to west Huntsville and some neighbors are already concerned. It’s set to take the place of Trinity Church on Holmes Avenue. It’s around the corner from the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) and across the street from the residential neighborhood, McThormore Acres.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
osoblanco.org

What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he

Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

