Washington, DC

The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Provision Will Keep D.C. Government Open if Federal Government Shuts Down Friday Night

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the possibility of a federal government shutdown on Friday night, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reminded District of Columbia residents that a provision she got included in the fiscal year (FY) 2022 District of Columbia Appropriations bill exempts the D.C. government from a federal government shutdown in FY 2023. Norton has gotten a provision exempting the D.C. government from federal government shutdowns each year since FY 2015.
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Senate Passage of Her Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the Senate passed her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The provisions are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, which now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection. Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The DC Line

Allister Chang and Christopher Stewart: DC shouldn't defund school librarians

There’s currently no guarantee that school librarians will be funded in future DC Public Schools budgets, despite general support for school librarians from both the DC State Board of Education and members of the DC Council. We can fix this problem if the council passes the Students’ Right to Read Amendment Act. Unfortunately, the council has not scheduled this legislation for markup or the two votes that are necessary prior to the close of Council Period 24 at the end of the year. We cannot relegate this critical educational initiative to a legislative graveyard.
The DC Line

The DC Line

