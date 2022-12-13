There’s currently no guarantee that school librarians will be funded in future DC Public Schools budgets, despite general support for school librarians from both the DC State Board of Education and members of the DC Council. We can fix this problem if the council passes the Students’ Right to Read Amendment Act. Unfortunately, the council has not scheduled this legislation for markup or the two votes that are necessary prior to the close of Council Period 24 at the end of the year. We cannot relegate this critical educational initiative to a legislative graveyard.

21 DAYS AGO