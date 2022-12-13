Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volume One
Icon for Sale: Sheeley House & Saloon Goes on the Market
The Sheeley House, an iconic Chippewa Falls restaurant, has hit the market. According to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Sheeley House (236 W. River St.) is a three-story Italianate-style building dating back to the 1860s. It originally housed a livery stable on the first floor, a living quarters on the second, and a boarding house on the third. It soon acquired a nearby carriage house, and in the early 1900s the property transformed the first floor into a saloon. Since then, numerous businesses have occupied the grounds, and it has gone through restorations and updates that have meticulously maintained and somewhat modernized it, while also keeping its historic flavor.
Spectator
Blotter
At approximately 7:38 a.m on Dec. 8., an officer was dispatched to the Human and Science Services building to reference a check person case. The Communications Center informed him that a faculty member reported an unhoused male sleeping on the couch in the main entrance lobby. The officer responded to...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
WEAU-TV 13
Homicide trial for Eau Claire man underway this week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man accused of reckless homicide began this week with jury selection. 28-year-old Austin Vang is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 14-year-old Marwan Washington, who died July 21, 2021 after being shot in the neck.
Spectator
Suite’s vandal pays $19,000 in restitution
On Monday, December 5, Zachary A. Cunningham, a 21-year-old student at UW-Eau Claire, plead guilty to felony criminal damage of property as part of a guilty plea agreement. According to the Leader-Telegram, Cunningham has entered an agreement with prosecutors. For his charge to be dismissed, Cunningham must pay a $300 fine and $23,374 in restitution. Cunningham has already paid about $19,000 of the restitution.
Big solar comes to Dunn County
The parking lot at the Spring Brook town hall on 810th Street east of Menomonie was full on Thursday, Dec. 8, so we had to park just past the pile of leftover blacktop. Inside, residents were busy buttonholing representatives from Elk Creek Solar, and looking over displays showing the benefits and location of the big (1,600 acre, 300 megawatts) solar photovoltaic project. Over 100 people registered at the desk on the way in.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
seehafernews.com
Firefighter Hurt In Holmen House Fire
A firefighter is recovering after being hurt while fighting a house fire in Holmen. La Crosse fire officials say the firefighter was working the scene when he was hurt. No one was hurt in the fire itself, including the people who were inside when the fire started. La Crosse firefighters...
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
‘Significant increase in burglaries’ Eau Claire Police say
Police say most of the burglaries are occurring due to criminals taking advantage of unlocked doors while homeowners are away.
wwisradio.com
Terror Threat Charges For Menomonie Man
(Menomonie, WI) — Prosecutors in Menomonie are pushing ahead with terroristic threat charges against a young man who says he wanted to burn down the place where he works. The D.A. filed formal charges yesterday against Garrett Kinser. Police got the call Friday to come to Phillips Medisize because co-workers said Kinser asked them to make a molotov cocktail. Police say he also threatened to cut-up a young woman who he works with and put her in the meat grinder. Kinser told investigators he was just joking, he says he made the threats cause he was bored at work.
WEAU-TV 13
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from her employer in Rusk County. 32-year-old Saybre Graeff was charged Tuesday with theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000 in Rusk County Circuit Court. According to documents filed with the charges,...
WEAU-TV 13
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
houston-today.com
Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large
A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large. The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning...
winonaradio.com
Three Vehicle Crash Leads to Man Stuck Inside Own Car
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 4:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle traffic crash on US Hwy 53 near Jim Johnson Ln. According to the press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, A Ford Focus and a Dodge Grand Caravan were traveling northbound on Hwy 53 when the Ford Focus began slowing to a stop in order to turn left into a driveway when the Dodge Grand Caravan stuck the rear of the Focus.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Sheriff’s Office Asking For Public’s Helping Locating 16-Year-Old
BARRON COUNTY — The Barron County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a juvenile runaway. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says that a 16-year-old, identified as James Mortensen, was last seen around 3p on Monday in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile wearing a grey jacket, black pants and black boots.
