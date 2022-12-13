ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 91-88 win over Memphis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated Memphis, 91-88, Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1 on the season after winning the second half of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Oats said following the 3-point home win over Memphis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 132, Pelicans 129 (OT)

Jazz (17-14), Pelicans (18-10) From a raucous Salt Lake City crowd, to plenty of high-intensity action on the court, to wild swings in momentum for both teams, to a slew of late-game drama, Thursday’s Western Conference matchup felt more like a playoff showdown than a mid-December regular season affair. Ultimately, Utah made enough plays in the clutch and overtime to prevail, continuing to be a thorn in the sides of the Pelicans early in 2022-23. The Jazz finished off a 3-0 season-series sweep over New Orleans behind 30-plus points apiece by Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen. The Pelicans had spent over a week atop the West standings, but their ability to remain there came down to an extra five minutes, where the hosts outscored them 9-6. Memphis moved into the top spot by routing Milwaukee earlier Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon

The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Onward | Growing Through Every Experience

Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder as they face the Nuggets and Bulls for back-to-back overtime thrillers before hitting the road to Houston and New Orleans. Chet Holmgren also gives back to his Oklahoma City and Minneapolis communities, donating 1500 coats. The team then heads out for the most extended road trip of the season. Also, Darius Bazley and Jalen Williams stop at a local school with the the Rolling Thunder Book Bus.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Power Rankings Notebook: 5 most improved defenses

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Most improved defenses. League-wide efficiency is...
INDIANA STATE
NBA

SPURS SIGN STANLEY JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Johnson becomes the 11th NBA Gatorade Call-Up during the 2022-23 season. Johnson, 6-6/240, has currently been playing with the Sioux...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 15, 2022

New Orleans (18-9) will look to start a new winning streak Thursday night, playing the second game of a “baseball series” against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Wednesday’s injury report for Pelicans-Jazz, which added Jose...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Mavericks

The Wine & Gold wrap up their two-game Texas jaunt on Wednesday night – traveling to Dallas for a matchup with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in the first of two head-to-head meetings over a four-day span. The Cavaliers are coming off a frustrating loss on Monday night in...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Let’s Fly: Kelly Oubre Jr. Continues To Deliver In Amplified Role

Very little about Kelly Oubre Jr.’s game screams ‘quiet.’ The way he runs the floor, slashes to the basket, his style, his attitude, the emotion, everything – it’s all loud and flashy. Really, the only thing that’s been quiet when it comes to Oubre this season has been the career year he’s stealthy having for the Hornets, who have needed every single last bit they’ve gotten from him.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Magic set franchise record with 50 points in 1st quarter

The Orlando Magic scored a franchise-record Wednesday night by scoring 50 points in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. Franz Wagner led the way with 11 points as the Magic shot 64% (16-for-25) from the field, including six 3-pointers. Orlando led 50-22 after the opening quarter. The Magic went on to beat the Hawks 135-124 for their fourth straight victory.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Pistons Mailbag - THURSDAY, December 15

A gauge on the Pistons rebuilding timeline and more on Cade Cunningham’s season ending with the decision to undergo surgery top the docket in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag. @PistonsNation_1: Can we get a clearer picture of how the Pistons intend to leapfrog their competition and become...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Rival Report: Mike Conley availability a pivotal factor in Utah's early-season results

To help preview a two-game series in Salt Lake City over the next three nights, we caught up with Utah Jazz radio play-by-play broadcaster David Locke. New Orleans previously lost to Utah 122-121 in overtime in the Pelicans’ Oct. 23 home opener, which was their first defeat of 2022-23. Tuesday’s Pelicans-Jazz tilt is tipping off at 8 p.m. Central (Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), as will be the case for Thursday’s rematch in Vivint Arena.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy