Jazz (17-14), Pelicans (18-10) From a raucous Salt Lake City crowd, to plenty of high-intensity action on the court, to wild swings in momentum for both teams, to a slew of late-game drama, Thursday’s Western Conference matchup felt more like a playoff showdown than a mid-December regular season affair. Ultimately, Utah made enough plays in the clutch and overtime to prevail, continuing to be a thorn in the sides of the Pelicans early in 2022-23. The Jazz finished off a 3-0 season-series sweep over New Orleans behind 30-plus points apiece by Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen. The Pelicans had spent over a week atop the West standings, but their ability to remain there came down to an extra five minutes, where the hosts outscored them 9-6. Memphis moved into the top spot by routing Milwaukee earlier Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO