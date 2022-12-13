Read full article on original website
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Jeff Malone, a 2-time All-Star, Admits Dominque Wilkins Dictated Where He Began His Path to the NBA
Two-time All-Star Jeff Malone was one heck of a scorer during his 13 seasons in the NBA. The post Jeff Malone, a 2-time All-Star, Admits Dominque Wilkins Dictated Where He Began His Path to the NBA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Names Anthony Davis The Only Player Who Can Match Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are constantly compared to each other, given the fact that they play the same position and are extremely dominant when attacking the rim. From a couple of seasons ago, they have been compared to one another by fans and analysts. Some think that AD has...
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 91-88 win over Memphis
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated Memphis, 91-88, Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1 on the season after winning the second half of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Oats said following the 3-point home win over Memphis.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 132, Pelicans 129 (OT)
Jazz (17-14), Pelicans (18-10) From a raucous Salt Lake City crowd, to plenty of high-intensity action on the court, to wild swings in momentum for both teams, to a slew of late-game drama, Thursday’s Western Conference matchup felt more like a playoff showdown than a mid-December regular season affair. Ultimately, Utah made enough plays in the clutch and overtime to prevail, continuing to be a thorn in the sides of the Pelicans early in 2022-23. The Jazz finished off a 3-0 season-series sweep over New Orleans behind 30-plus points apiece by Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen. The Pelicans had spent over a week atop the West standings, but their ability to remain there came down to an extra five minutes, where the hosts outscored them 9-6. Memphis moved into the top spot by routing Milwaukee earlier Thursday.
"It was his hesitation dribble" — Penny Hardaway names Portland Trail Blazers legend who reminds him of himself
Penny Hardaway chose a Portland Trail Blazers guard who wasn't necessarily known for his elite playmaking.
1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon
The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
NBA
"Our Team Dug Deep" | Clarkson And Markkanen Combine For 70 Points As Utah Beats New Orleans
Resiliency doesn’t even begin to describe the Jazz. All season long, this team has proven that regardless of the situation, they’re going to compete until the final whistle blows — and Thursday night was more of the same. Overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half and...
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Onward | Growing Through Every Experience
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder as they face the Nuggets and Bulls for back-to-back overtime thrillers before hitting the road to Houston and New Orleans. Chet Holmgren also gives back to his Oklahoma City and Minneapolis communities, donating 1500 coats. The team then heads out for the most extended road trip of the season. Also, Darius Bazley and Jalen Williams stop at a local school with the the Rolling Thunder Book Bus.
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: 5 most improved defenses
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Most improved defenses. League-wide efficiency is...
NBA
SPURS SIGN STANLEY JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Johnson becomes the 11th NBA Gatorade Call-Up during the 2022-23 season. Johnson, 6-6/240, has currently been playing with the Sioux...
NBA
Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) returns vs. Pistons, puts up double-double
The Charlotte Hornets had point guard LaMelo Ball return to the starting lineup for the first time in nearly a month, playing 34 minutes in a 141-134 OT loss to the Detroit Pistons. Ball had with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting to go along with 11 assists in his first...
NBA
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.
NBA
Hawks Spread Holiday Cheer to 60 Students at The Boyce L. Ansley School in Atlanta
ATLANTA – Earlier today, Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz, volunteers from the Atlanta Hawks and members of the Lady Hawks came together to distribute gifts and spread holiday cheer to nearly 60 students at The Boyce L. Ansley School, a tuition-free, private school for children who have experienced homelessness.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 15, 2022
New Orleans (18-9) will look to start a new winning streak Thursday night, playing the second game of a “baseball series” against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Wednesday’s injury report for Pelicans-Jazz, which added Jose...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Mavericks
The Wine & Gold wrap up their two-game Texas jaunt on Wednesday night – traveling to Dallas for a matchup with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in the first of two head-to-head meetings over a four-day span. The Cavaliers are coming off a frustrating loss on Monday night in...
NBA
Let’s Fly: Kelly Oubre Jr. Continues To Deliver In Amplified Role
Very little about Kelly Oubre Jr.’s game screams ‘quiet.’ The way he runs the floor, slashes to the basket, his style, his attitude, the emotion, everything – it’s all loud and flashy. Really, the only thing that’s been quiet when it comes to Oubre this season has been the career year he’s stealthy having for the Hornets, who have needed every single last bit they’ve gotten from him.
NBA
Magic set franchise record with 50 points in 1st quarter
The Orlando Magic scored a franchise-record Wednesday night by scoring 50 points in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. Franz Wagner led the way with 11 points as the Magic shot 64% (16-for-25) from the field, including six 3-pointers. Orlando led 50-22 after the opening quarter. The Magic went on to beat the Hawks 135-124 for their fourth straight victory.
NBA
Pistons Mailbag - THURSDAY, December 15
A gauge on the Pistons rebuilding timeline and more on Cade Cunningham’s season ending with the decision to undergo surgery top the docket in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag. @PistonsNation_1: Can we get a clearer picture of how the Pistons intend to leapfrog their competition and become...
NBA
Rival Report: Mike Conley availability a pivotal factor in Utah's early-season results
To help preview a two-game series in Salt Lake City over the next three nights, we caught up with Utah Jazz radio play-by-play broadcaster David Locke. New Orleans previously lost to Utah 122-121 in overtime in the Pelicans’ Oct. 23 home opener, which was their first defeat of 2022-23. Tuesday’s Pelicans-Jazz tilt is tipping off at 8 p.m. Central (Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), as will be the case for Thursday’s rematch in Vivint Arena.
