Catalytic converter thieves switch from Toyota Prii to other types of vehicles during another recent spree

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Related
Man found shot to death in truck crashed into 2 cars before striking home
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a truck that crashed into a near northside home. Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue for a truck that crashed into a home. Inside the vehicle, police said they found […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations
BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
Woman charged with OWI after fatal pedestrian crash in Jasper
(WEHT) - A Huntingburg woman was arrested following a fatal crash with a pedestrian on US 231 in Jasper on Thursday.
Odometer fraud a growing problem as used car market heats up
As scammers look to capitalize on a hot used car market, records reveal odometer fraud is a growing problem in Central Indiana.
wbiw.com
Habitual traffic offender is arrested after officer spots him driving a vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrols spotted a white Pontiac G6 parked at the gas pumps at the Circle K gas station at 16th and O streets. The officers recognized the driver as 35-year-old Jeffrey Novak...
wbiw.com
Police find passed out man and meth in a vehicle, arrest made
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday on a meth charge after Mitchell Police received a report of a male passed out in a silver Impala at the Marathon station on State Road 37. When police arrived they attempted to wake 40-year-old Joshua Early. Police say they found...
Police find woman suspected of deadly drug deal
Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman that ended up dying.
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
bloomingtonian.com
Bloomington Police investigate purse snatchings, and make two arrests
A juvenile male and a 21-year-old woman were arrested for purse snatching on Bloomington’s westside, according to the Bloomington Police Department. A 17-year-old juvenile male approached a 67-year-old woman at Aldi on Liberty Drive around 4:34 p.m. on December 5, 2022, and asked her what kind of pants he should buy for his mother. The woman thought the question was suspicious when the male then walked away. It was then she noticed her wallet was missing.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and money from a deceased man’s bank account
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and took money from a deceased man’s bank account. On November 28, 2022, a woman called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of a wallet and vehicle from 30 Sams Road.
WISH-TV
‘I will shoot, give me all the money’: 2 women charged in series of Indianapolis bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis women were charged after attempting to rob five north side banks, according to court papers. Ashley Thompson, 31, is charged with four counts of attempted robbery and putting someone in fear. Tazhane Brooks, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted robbery and putting...
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after Koah alerts officers to drugs in the vehicle
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested Saturday on drug charges after a Mitchell Police officer stopped a Buick SUV on State Road 60 East, just east of South 6th Street for an expired license plate. The plate had expired more than a year ago. The driver of that vehicle...
wbiw.com
Man admits bottled urine is in his backpack, used to interfere with drug screen
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation at State Road 37 and 29th Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Klayton Unger was a passenger in the vehicle. Police received permission to search the...
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
IMPD locates missing person
UPDATE: Georgette has been safely located, according to police. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating 41-year-old Georgette Collins. According to IMPD Missing Persons detectives, Collins is about 5’7″ and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. in the […]
wbiw.com
Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Bloomington man arrested with gun, cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man was sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. John Lee Adams III, age 32, was ordered to serve 81 months...
One block on Indy’s east side sees two homicides and multiple non-fatal shootings in recent months
Community leaders on Indy's east side are looking for answers following a series of shootings and homicides on the same block.
Comments / 0