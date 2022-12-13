ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huntleyvoice.com

How the cookie is crumbl-ing

Limeade, blueberry cheesecake, chilled sugar, and Sour Patch Kid. For $10.48, you can get four cookies the size of your hand at Algonquin’s latest baking craze; on Nov. 17, 2022, Crumbl Cookie finally opened their doors at 535 County Line Road, right in the heart of the Algonquin Commons.
ALGONQUIN, IL
Q985

Illinois Doggie Daycare Santa Photos Will Melt Your Heart

You may think you board your dog at the best doggie daycare in Illinois, but do they take santa photos? I didn't think so!. I don't have a dog, or a cat, or anything that might make me sneeze. I'm allergic to most pets, but you know what I'm not allergic too? Cute photos of pets!
ILLINOIS STATE
thereporteronline.net

Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location

In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Mazzy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. Meet Mazzy!She was found as a stray back in May and taken to Chicago Animal Care & Control. The folks at PAWS Chicago brought her into their program and diagnosed her with a painful knee condition in her hind legs.  Mazzy received orthopedic surgery on both knees and has spent time recovering in a loving foster home. She is now much stronger and ready to find a home to call her own! Now that she's feeling her best, she has lots of energy and is hoping to find an adopter who can provide her with exercise, nice long walks, and some training.  Schedule an appointment to meet this precious, fun-loving girl today at pawschicago.org.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Friday Flyover: Glencoe family Celebrating Hanukkah with massive light display

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chopper 2 was over a display you won't want to miss this holiday season. Gary Hazan and his family are celebrating Hanukkah with their massive lights display. The family's home display features over 30,000 lights, making it a true festival of lights.Hanukkah begins Sunday night. Gary says he does most of the lighting himself. Each year, the Hazan family gathers with friends and neighbors to light the decorations and kicks off Hanukkah.You can check out the display at 714 Valley Road in Glencoe. 
GLENCOE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Skokie hosts world premiere of film featuring actors with Down Syndrome

SKOKIE, Ill. - It was lights, camera, action in Skokie on Thursday, as the community hosted the world premiere of a unique fantasy film. "The goal was, could we …create stories in which people with disabilities are the primary story tellers of the film. They are the focus of the film. They are the ones giving the plot and giving the action," said writer and director Orion Couling.
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Be cautious when buying handmade gifts this holiday season

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss why you should be cautious when buying handmade gifts online and the increase in tech support scams. He also shares details about scam emails that claim they’re from PayPal.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Adam Sandler bringing comedy tour to Chicago's United Center

CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is extending his highly successful stand-up tour. The actor and comedian will deliver his unique brand of comedy and song at the United Center on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In addition to Chicago, he has added 10 other cities to the tour. Beyond stand-up, his movies...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy