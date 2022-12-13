Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Ever AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Flagship Wicker Park Walgreens inside an old bank is one of Chicago's hidden gemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Related
huntleyvoice.com
How the cookie is crumbl-ing
Limeade, blueberry cheesecake, chilled sugar, and Sour Patch Kid. For $10.48, you can get four cookies the size of your hand at Algonquin’s latest baking craze; on Nov. 17, 2022, Crumbl Cookie finally opened their doors at 535 County Line Road, right in the heart of the Algonquin Commons.
Illinois Doggie Daycare Santa Photos Will Melt Your Heart
You may think you board your dog at the best doggie daycare in Illinois, but do they take santa photos? I didn't think so!. I don't have a dog, or a cat, or anything that might make me sneeze. I'm allergic to most pets, but you know what I'm not allergic too? Cute photos of pets!
Opinion: Remembering Chicago's famed Walking Man
NPR's Scott Simon reflects on the life Joseph Kromelis, Chicago's famous "Walking Man", and the harsh conditions that many unhoused people live with every day.
thereporteronline.net
Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
Is This Illinois Restaurant’s Sign Funny or Frustrating? You Be The Judge
Have you ever driven by a storefront with a misspelled word on its marquee and cringed at the sight? Or perhaps you've chuckled at the creative rearrangement of letters that make a word look completely different from its intended form. Either way, spelling errors on marquees can be a source of both entertainment and frustration.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Mazzy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. Meet Mazzy!She was found as a stray back in May and taken to Chicago Animal Care & Control. The folks at PAWS Chicago brought her into their program and diagnosed her with a painful knee condition in her hind legs. Mazzy received orthopedic surgery on both knees and has spent time recovering in a loving foster home. She is now much stronger and ready to find a home to call her own! Now that she's feeling her best, she has lots of energy and is hoping to find an adopter who can provide her with exercise, nice long walks, and some training. Schedule an appointment to meet this precious, fun-loving girl today at pawschicago.org.
Friday Flyover: Glencoe family Celebrating Hanukkah with massive light display
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chopper 2 was over a display you won't want to miss this holiday season. Gary Hazan and his family are celebrating Hanukkah with their massive lights display. The family's home display features over 30,000 lights, making it a true festival of lights.Hanukkah begins Sunday night. Gary says he does most of the lighting himself. Each year, the Hazan family gathers with friends and neighbors to light the decorations and kicks off Hanukkah.You can check out the display at 714 Valley Road in Glencoe.
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
Skokie hosts world premiere of film featuring actors with Down Syndrome
SKOKIE, Ill. - It was lights, camera, action in Skokie on Thursday, as the community hosted the world premiere of a unique fantasy film. "The goal was, could we …create stories in which people with disabilities are the primary story tellers of the film. They are the focus of the film. They are the ones giving the plot and giving the action," said writer and director Orion Couling.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
947wls.com
Elk Grove Village family home is this year’s Great Chicago Light Fight winner
Where can you find this year’s best-decorated holiday home? 24,000+ votes in ABC 7‘s Great Chicago Light Fight say it’s located in Elk Grove Village…. The Sandberg Family which lives at 391 Walnut Lane in Elk Grove Village is 2022’s winner! With 300+ blow molds, their festive display took the hearts and votes of fans…
A Year in Review: 10 Stories You May Have Forgotten About That Happened Around Chicago in 2022
As the holidays approach and 2022 comes to a close, many are looking back at all that has happened over the course of the past 12 months, with many finding it hard to believe some events still occurred during this year. While heavily anticipated national and worldwide events such as...
'All I heard was shots': Sister was on phone with little brother when 2 killed outside CPS school
One of the victims' sister described being on the phone with her little brother during his final moments. She heard gunshots nearby and when she ran over, she found the two teens on the ground.
'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
wgnradio.com
Be cautious when buying handmade gifts this holiday season
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss why you should be cautious when buying handmade gifts online and the increase in tech support scams. He also shares details about scam emails that claim they’re from PayPal.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A Winter Getaway To The Snowiest County In Illinois Is Pure Magic
Lake County, located in the beautiful state of Illinois, is a magical place to visit for tourists of all ages. Nestled among rolling hills and lush forests, this county is home to an array of natural wonders and charming small towns that will transport you to a different world.
fox32chicago.com
Adam Sandler bringing comedy tour to Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is extending his highly successful stand-up tour. The actor and comedian will deliver his unique brand of comedy and song at the United Center on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In addition to Chicago, he has added 10 other cities to the tour. Beyond stand-up, his movies...
fox32chicago.com
2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook. Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
Comments / 3