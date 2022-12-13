ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Hundreds lay wreath at East TN veterans cemetery

Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Blount County agencies purchase cell phone reading …. Three Blount County law enforcement agencies...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Bird Control Efforts in Maryville

Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Playful puppy is looking for a new home

Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TN still seeing 'very high' flu levels

The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations next week. They're offering the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. TN still seeing ‘very high’ flu levels. The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity

As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling

Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Movement on Bald River Falls replacement bridge

TELLICO PLAINS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The project keeps getting pushed back. But now the U.S. Forest Service has put the wheels in motion to replace the Bald River Falls Bridge. They have awarded the contract for building the replacement bridge and tearing down the old one. The original bridge...
TELLICO PLAINS, TN
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Natural Beauty and Privacy in this $5.1M Estate in Louisville, TN

The Estate in Louisville is a luxurious home located on a beautiful shoreline now available for sale. This home located at 4240 Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,542 square feet of living spaces. Call Debbie Elliott-Sexton (865-755-0108) – Alliance Sotheby’s International Realty (865-357-3232) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy