New Plans filed for Dorchester Bay City with the BPDA

The developers of Dorchester Bay City – a large-scale 36-acre project coming to the old Bay Side Expo – have filed updated plans with the Boston Planning and Development Agency in response to feedback from a series of community meetings over the last two years. The changes include open space, public amenities, and more affordable units.
Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza

Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
Boston Animal Control, BPHC Report Rabies Positive Case in Dorchester

BOSTON – December 15, 2022– On Monday, December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:20pm, Boston Animal Care and Control Division responded to a call from a concerned resident who reported that there was a sick cat located in the front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester. The stray cat, an unneutered male orange and white Domestic Shorthair, was exhibiting neurologic behavior. The cat was impounded by a Boston Animal Control officer and transported to Angell Animal Hospital for evaluation. The cat was later confirmed rabies positive by the State Rabies Lab.
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Chase in Dorchester

At about 8:58 PM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Admilson Pereira, 23, of Jamaica Plain on firearm related charges in the area of 309 Bowdoin Street in Dorchester. The officers had just concluded an unrelated traffic stop in the area when their attention was drawn to the suspect as he walked past with his right arm pinned to his side. Officers also observed what appeared to be the outline of a firearm in the suspect’s coat pocket. When the officers approached to speak with the suspect, he took off running, leading to a brief foot chase. The officers were able to apprehend the suspect at which time they recovered a loaded 9mm Kel-Tec handgun.
