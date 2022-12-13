At about 8:58 PM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Admilson Pereira, 23, of Jamaica Plain on firearm related charges in the area of 309 Bowdoin Street in Dorchester. The officers had just concluded an unrelated traffic stop in the area when their attention was drawn to the suspect as he walked past with his right arm pinned to his side. Officers also observed what appeared to be the outline of a firearm in the suspect’s coat pocket. When the officers approached to speak with the suspect, he took off running, leading to a brief foot chase. The officers were able to apprehend the suspect at which time they recovered a loaded 9mm Kel-Tec handgun.

