Texas Roadhouse San Angelo is Going Viral
Have you ever been on the ground floor of a viral event? It is happening right now, and it is focused on San Angelo. If you've been to social media lately in San Angelo perhaps you have encountered this. According to a Facebook post from Hollie Sherrod who wrote:. Hats...
San Angelo LIVE!
Thugs Damage & Vandalize Northside 'Welcome to San Angelo' Sign During Christmas Time
SAN ANGELO, TX – The 'Welcome to San Angelo' sign on the north side of town was vandalized the past weekend. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Dec. 12, 2022, at around 8:45 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to the 400 block of W. 4th St. for the report of a criminal mischief.
Attempted hit-and-run takes out electrical poles
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert regarding a wreck on the intersection of w 19th and Irving St by Bohlman Cleaners that knocked down several electrical poles and mailboxes. According to officers on the scene they were dispatched in reference to a hit-and-run accident. upon arriving on […]
SAPD: Vandal spray paints San Angelo sign with red
The San Angelo Police Department is currently looking for any information regarding the "Welcome to San Angelo" sign that was recently vandalized.
San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem
Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
A San Angelo White Christmas More Likely, But Still Remote
The long range forecast issued from the National Weather Service on December 13th, indicates that temperatures from 12/21-12/27 could be significantly BELOW normal. This means at least the possibility of a White Christmas in the area seems to be a bit higher. While it is impossible to forecast this far...
Two sent to hospital after one runs red light
Two people were transported to the hospital on Dec. 15 after a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Abe Street and Beauregard Avenue in San Angelo.
Dog hoarding case causes San Angelo Animal Shelter to be over capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo said Wednesday the San Angelo Animal Shelter is over capacity because of a hoarding case which resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. City Council direction says the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any...
San Angelo LIVE!
The Hunt Is On For This San Angelo Man
SAN ANGELO, TX – The hunt is on for a San Angelo man who is wanted for failing to meet his bond requirements. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 50-year-old Roberto Arambula. The warrant was issued after Freedom Bail Bonds claimed Arambula had stopped checking in with the bondsman.
Dual high-speed chases land Ballinger man on TGC Sheriff’s most wanted
Dual high-speed motorcycle chases landed a Ballinger man on the Tom Green County Sheriff's most wanted list.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Fiery Crash on US 87
SAN ANGELO, TX — Avoid the area of US 87 and FM 2105 until further notice. According to reporters on scene, on Dec. 12, 2022 at around 6:45 p.m. multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 87 N and FM 2105 for the report of a major crash.
Raw Video: Avoid area of 87 North and FM 2105 due to Fiery Crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office put out a Nixle alert at 6:51 p.m. Monday evening, warning residents to avoid the area of 87 North and FM 2105 due to a major vehicle accident. Staff on the scene reported seeing a four-door passenger car on fire following a collision with a […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: December 14, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
San Angelo LIVE!
Curious Hit and Run Crash Takes Out Mailboxes and 2 Telephone Poles
SAN ANGELO, TX — A single vehicle crash near the intersection of N. Irving St. and W. 19th St. took down two telephone poles. We believe the poles carried electricity. According to a witness at the scene, after the truck that hit and toppled the two poles came to a stop, a “large Hispanic man” got out of the pickup truck and ran. Police were investigating whether or not the truck was stolen. Later police determined that it was not.
San Angelo LIVE!
The Scourge of Deadly Fentanyl Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 16 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing and Possession and firearms violations. 46-year-old Mandi Clark was arrested by San Angelo Police for Possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams...
San Angelo LIVE!
Woman Arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Tops Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 8 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Child Endangerment. 35-year-old Maximino Cazares was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers in Tom Green County...
PAWS needs help caring for dog hit by car
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has reached out to the community asking for help caring for a dog hit by a car late December 15, 2022. PAWS has arranged for emergency care but says that the dog will need ongoing care with the next 24 hours being touch and go. “We pray that […]
colemantoday.com
Thunderstorms Expected Tonight
Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
SAISD Executive Director of Communications stepping down
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Whitney Watson Wood, San Angelo ISD’s Executive Director of Communications, has announced she will be stepping down. Her last official day will be December 16, 2022, and Molly Johnson Turk will transition from her current role to the Executive Director of Communications position. Wood wants the community to join her in congratulating […]
fishgame.com
Game Wardens Encounter Wild Situations
The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) law enforcement reports. Images of individual field notes are available upon request from the TPWD press office. Does Your Mother Know That You’re Out?. Tom Green County Game Wardens patrolled a city street late at night,...
