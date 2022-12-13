ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

103.1 Kickin Country

Texas Roadhouse San Angelo is Going Viral

Have you ever been on the ground floor of a viral event? It is happening right now, and it is focused on San Angelo. If you've been to social media lately in San Angelo perhaps you have encountered this. According to a Facebook post from Hollie Sherrod who wrote:. Hats...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Attempted hit-and-run takes out electrical poles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert regarding a wreck on the intersection of w 19th and Irving St by Bohlman Cleaners that knocked down several electrical poles and mailboxes. According to officers on the scene they were dispatched in reference to a hit-and-run accident. upon arriving on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem

Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Hunt Is On For This San Angelo Man

SAN ANGELO, TX – The hunt is on for a San Angelo man who is wanted for failing to meet his bond requirements. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 50-year-old Roberto Arambula. The warrant was issued after Freedom Bail Bonds claimed Arambula had stopped checking in with the bondsman.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Fiery Crash on US 87

SAN ANGELO, TX — Avoid the area of US 87 and FM 2105 until further notice. According to reporters on scene, on Dec. 12, 2022 at around 6:45 p.m. multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 87 N and FM 2105 for the report of a major crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: December 14, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Curious Hit and Run Crash Takes Out Mailboxes and 2 Telephone Poles

SAN ANGELO, TX — A single vehicle crash near the intersection of N. Irving St. and W. 19th St. took down two telephone poles. We believe the poles carried electricity. According to a witness at the scene, after the truck that hit and toppled the two poles came to a stop, a “large Hispanic man” got out of the pickup truck and ran. Police were investigating whether or not the truck was stolen. Later police determined that it was not.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Scourge of Deadly Fentanyl Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 16 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing and Possession and firearms violations. 46-year-old Mandi Clark was arrested by San Angelo Police for Possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

PAWS needs help caring for dog hit by car

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has reached out to the community asking for help caring for a dog hit by a car late December 15, 2022. PAWS has arranged for emergency care but says that the dog will need ongoing care with the next 24 hours being touch and go. “We pray that […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Thunderstorms Expected Tonight

Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD Executive Director of Communications stepping down

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Whitney Watson Wood, San Angelo ISD’s Executive Director of Communications, has announced she will be stepping down. Her last official day will be December 16, 2022, and Molly Johnson Turk will transition from her current role to the Executive Director of Communications position. Wood wants the community to join her in congratulating […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
fishgame.com

Game Wardens Encounter Wild Situations

The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) law enforcement reports. Images of individual field notes are available upon request from the TPWD press office. Does Your Mother Know That You’re Out?. Tom Green County Game Wardens patrolled a city street late at night,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX

