Sometimes an idea burrows its way into the culture and takes up home there, building a little nest in our consciousness with continued repetition. One such concept was the pursuit of ‘happiness’. Later, there was ‘kindness’, and today ‘tenderness’. I tend to come to these things brittle with cynicism. I’ve argued in the past, for example, against the ‘happiness industry’, which through expensive interventions, like courses and coaches, sold the idea that you constantly needed to consume its products in order to achieve joy, thereby displacing your attention from the root of your unhappiness. But recently life events – I talk about family shock and tragedy in as neutral and passive a voice as possible, so as not to give it the drama it yearns for – have cracked something open in me.

