HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- The opening ceremony for National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan’s Center for Dissection Education and Research, which cost over NT$100 million, was recently held. The ceremony included a memorial service for the cadaver donors. As an expression of gratitude, the first batch of students in the Post-baccalaureate Program in Medicine also offered Chinese bellflowers to the donors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005054/en/ Students of the Post-baccalaureate Program in Medicine at NTHU offering Chinese bellflowers to those who have donated their cadavers to the program. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

9 DAYS AGO