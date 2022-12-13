Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Mass. is about to open 25 behavioral health centers with 24-hour crisis intervention
Mental health parity is finally in reach, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders declared in East Boston Thursday, with the commonwealth on the brink of opening 25 state-designated community behavioral health centers that will provide 24/7 mobile crisis interventions and crisis stabilization beds. Sudders, speaking alongside Gov. Charlie...
westfordcat.org
Former Day School teacher passes away
WESTFORD — A longtime Westford Public Schools teacher has passed away. Dr. Carol Shestok, who taught kindergarten through fifth grade at Day Elementary School passed away peacefully on Dec. 8. Shestok, whose legacy includes The Living Lab, a program where Day School fourth grade students were granted adoption of...
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
iheart.com
Haylee Needs A Hero: Billerica Woman Awaits Liver Donor To Save Her Life
BILLERICA, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 25-year-old woman from Billerica is in the fight of her life as she awaits a living donor to come forward. Haylee Reed has Cystic Fibrosis, and her health has only declined since her diagnosis as she lives in liver failure. Reed joined a waitlist for a transplant in the spring, but finding a viable liver out of that is something that could take years, Reed's aunt Amy Varrell told WBZ's Kim Tunnicliffe.
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
Police Say a Man from Maine is Missing in Massachusetts
A man from Maine has been reported missing in Massachusetts, and now police are looking for the vehicle he may be driving. Police in Peabody, Massachusetts say Michael Gray of Maine was reported missing by a family member on December 11th, at approximately 10:33 in the morning. Police have some information about the time immediately before his disappearance and a vehicle they say he may be traveling in, but have not revealed where they think he may have been headed. Peabody is located about 20 miles north of Boston.
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington
WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
MassDOT Declares Preferred Alternative For Redesign of Allston Mass Pike Multi-Modal Project
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it has identified a preferred design alternative for the project to reconstruct I-90 through the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The preferred design is known as the 3L Interchange Realignment with the Modified At-Grade Throat Alternative and is a result of...
The top industries and employers in the Boston area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Boston metro area with this guide to local business.
iheart.com
Quincy Golf Club Asks For 100-Year Lease Extension To Add Parking, Hotel
QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A request from the Granite Links Golf Club to the City of Quincy has been met with some saying prior commitments made weren't seen all the way through. The golf club is looking to expand its amenities on its 150-acre property including parking. GLGC...
wgbh.org
Officers with past complaints recertified by state policing commission amid first batch of names released
The state agency charged with creating police certification standards and holding abusive officers accountable released the first tranche of a long-awaited public database of certified officers Monday, which includes some Boston Police officers who have had complaints against them sustained by internal investigators. The names of 18 officers who were...
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
cambridgeday.com
Private developer cuts down trees in public park
The desecration of our public parks continues. Last Thursday, I saw that two magnolia trees 10 feet inside Linear Park had been snapped off at their base for the redevelopment of the W.R. Grace site in North Cambridge. This mistake was the result of the developer moving its construction fence 12 feet into the park. The developer also moved its asbestos decontamination tent to the park boundary, set its exhaust fans on park land and aimed those fans to blow into our park. City personnel either knew or should have known that park trees were on the developer side of the fence without any protection.
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
Boston Globe
New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel
Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
Comments / 0