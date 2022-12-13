ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

MassLive.com

Mass. is about to open 25 behavioral health centers with 24-hour crisis intervention

Mental health parity is finally in reach, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders declared in East Boston Thursday, with the commonwealth on the brink of opening 25 state-designated community behavioral health centers that will provide 24/7 mobile crisis interventions and crisis stabilization beds. Sudders, speaking alongside Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westfordcat.org

Former Day School teacher passes away

WESTFORD — A longtime Westford Public Schools teacher has passed away. Dr. Carol Shestok, who taught kindergarten through fifth grade at Day Elementary School passed away peacefully on Dec. 8. Shestok, whose legacy includes The Living Lab, a program where Day School fourth grade students were granted adoption of...
WESTFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Haylee Needs A Hero: Billerica Woman Awaits Liver Donor To Save Her Life

BILLERICA, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 25-year-old woman from Billerica is in the fight of her life as she awaits a living donor to come forward. Haylee Reed has Cystic Fibrosis, and her health has only declined since her diagnosis as she lives in liver failure. Reed joined a waitlist for a transplant in the spring, but finding a viable liver out of that is something that could take years, Reed's aunt Amy Varrell told WBZ's Kim Tunnicliffe.
BILLERICA, MA
Q106.5

Police Say a Man from Maine is Missing in Massachusetts

A man from Maine has been reported missing in Massachusetts, and now police are looking for the vehicle he may be driving. Police in Peabody, Massachusetts say Michael Gray of Maine was reported missing by a family member on December 11th, at approximately 10:33 in the morning. Police have some information about the time immediately before his disappearance and a vehicle they say he may be traveling in, but have not revealed where they think he may have been headed. Peabody is located about 20 miles north of Boston.
PEABODY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington

WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
BURLINGTON, MA
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cambridgeday.com

Private developer cuts down trees in public park

The desecration of our public parks continues. Last Thursday, I saw that two magnolia trees 10 feet inside Linear Park had been snapped off at their base for the redevelopment of the W.R. Grace site in North Cambridge. This mistake was the result of the developer moving its construction fence 12 feet into the park. The developer also moved its asbestos decontamination tent to the park boundary, set its exhaust fans on park land and aimed those fans to blow into our park. City personnel either knew or should have known that park trees were on the developer side of the fence without any protection.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston Globe

New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel

Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
BOSTON, MA

