Illinois' Florida Natives Return to Home State for ReliaQuest Bowl
Calvin Hart Jr. has waited over three months to play in front of his daughter, who was born in September. The colder Midwest weather has prevented her from coming to games up north, but Hart will finally get the opportunity to see his daughter in the stands in Tampa in January when Illinois competes in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Chase Brown Wins Football Canada’s Jon Cornish Trophy
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois running back Chase Brown was the unanimous selection for the Jon Cornish Trophy, Football Canada announced Wednesday. The Jon Cornish Trophy goes to the best Canadian player in college football. Brown, a London, Ontario, native, was the Power-5's leading rusher from start to finish in...
