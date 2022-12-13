Read full article on original website
We wish you a Merry Christmas: There's a dark side to the popular song
The popular Christmas song came from violence and threats. "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" is one of the most sung holiday songs to this date. Arthur Warrell has been accredited for the popularity of the song going worldwide because he arranged the tune for his group "Bristol University Madrigal Singers in 1935. They performed it during a concert on December 6, of that same year. History, however, tells us there is a dark history behind this well-known carol.
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Christmas facts: 10 pieces of trivia about the holiday and its traditions
Here are 10 fun, numerical facts about Christmas and popular holiday traditions including Christmas trees, cookie consumption, candy canes and more.
Father of Missing American Student Ken DeLand Says His Son is Alive
The father of a 22-year-old American study abroad student who has been missing since late November says he talked to his son on Friday, according to CNN. Ken DeLand last spoke to his parents on Nov. 27, telling them he was traveling to northern Provence in the South of France. His university reported him as missing when he didn’t show up for class a few days later and police say he was spotted in a sporting good store on Dec. 3. Since then his credit cards have not been used, and his phone has not been on, his family said. But Friday, when his father was in the middle of a call with CNN, he hung up hastily and messaged back to say he had “good news” that his son was alive. “He is alive—that’s all I can say,” he told the network. DeLand was scheduled to return home for Christmas on Dec. 17.Read it at CNN
dallasexpress.com
Former Pediatric Patient Makes Christmas Visit
Annabella Spears, 11, spent her first Christmas in the hospital. Now, she wants to bring joy and Christmas cheer to other children undergoing treatment. After she was born with a rare liver disease, Annabella spent her first Christmas at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, waiting for an organ transplant. Without a transplant, the chances of overcoming the disease were grim.
shorelocalnews.com
Cost saving Christmas activities
The holiday season tends to be an expensive adventure no matter how you cut it. This year, the financial pinch feels tighter than ever for many families as so many people are changing careers, regaining their financial footing post-Covid, and learning how to manage the rapidly inflating prices on everything. Just when our wallets begin to recover from back-to-school spending, the holidays arrive. The holiday season should be filled with love, light, and magic, and yet, many of us find ourselves stressing about money and shopping. This week, take a minute to breathe and remember that Christmas only comes once a year, and regardless of your financial situation, the magic of the holidays can still be experienced.
The most important Christmas gadget (Opinion)
So, it turns out only about a third of Americans buy a real Christmas tree every year as opposed to artificial ones. It may be slightly higher here in New Jersey, judging by all the trees on car roofs we see every weekend these days. If you are one of...
It’s OK to feel different about the holidays
A certain loneliness when surrounded by public, shared expressions of holiday cheer that didn’t have a special meaning for me or my family. Furtive glances around to share a secret look with someone (anyone?) else also trying to balance awe and respect for the pageantry with confusion about how to make my own meaning out of yet another unfamiliar holiday experience.
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
Jordana Bryant’s ‘Last Christmas’ Sets the Mood for the Holidays [Exclusive Premiere]
Jordana Bryant is releasing a Christmas EP in 2022, and she's giving Taste of Country readers a special preview. Bryant puts her own spin on "Last Christmas" in an exclusive premiere, and it's a song that carries special memories for her. Wham! originally released "Last Christmas" in 1984, and the...
Kamala Harris Surprises Young Artist by Putting His Painting on the Second Family's Holiday Card
Alex Berko, a 15-year-old high school student in D.C., was asked to paint an image of the vice president's residence, unaware that he was competing in Harris' secret holiday card design contest Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff rang in the winter holiday season with a new friend, 15-year-old artist Alex Berko. Berko is a tenth grader at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., just down the road from the Naval Observatory where Harris and Emhoff live. Earlier this year, Berko's visual arts teacher provided him...
