ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
HAWAII STATE
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Popculture

'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Indicted in South Korea

A Squid Game actor has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges that he says are bogus. O Yeong-su, the South Korean actor known for his performance in the Netflix smash hit series, was indicted on Thursday. The incident stems from an incident five years ago in which O allegedly inappropriately touched the body of a woman. The 78-year-old was released without detention after being charged, prosecutors in Suwon, near Seoul, revealed Friday, according to local reports and AFP, per Deadline.
maritime-executive.com

Op-Ed: Harris' Trip Shows U.S. Support for Philippine Maritime Claims

The VP's brief visit was a direct statement to China by the Biden administration about maritime territories in the South China Sea. US Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent two-day trip to the Philippines makes her the highest-ranking official from the Biden administration to visit the country. Harris got straight down to the business of letting the region know who has been the sheriff in these parts for the better part of the post-war period.
WASHINGTON STATE
maritime-executive.com

US and China Trade Words After USS Chancellorsville Approaches Spratly

The U.S. Navy’s latest freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea has sparked a new war of words between the Chinese and U.S. military. In a rare seen harshly worded statement from the U.S. Navy, they directly responded to the Chinese statement regarding the operation which accused the U.S. Navy of trespassing in Chinese waters without requesting permission to sail near the hotly contested Spratly Islands.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in South Korea (December 7, 2022)

As of December 7, 2022, Kwon Hyuk-bin was the wealthiest man in South Korea, with an estimated net worth of 8.9 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Jay Y. Lee (No. 2, $8.2 billion), Seo Jung-jin (No. 3, $6.7 billion); and Kim Beom-su (No. 4, $4.9 billion). Hong Ra-hee is the...
US News and World Report

North Korea to Convene Rubber-Stamp Parliament in Mid-January

SEOUL (Reuters) - The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated country's rubber-stamp parliament, will convene on Jan. 17 to discuss government budget and other issues, state media said on Wednesday, amid mounting economic challenges. The North's parliament rarely meets and usually serves to approve decisions on issues such...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Xi Jinping's failing economic policies

Xi Jinping is the paramount leader of China and of the Chinese Communist Party, the CCP. Xi is all-powerful. Xi is incapable of admitting fallibility. That failing undermines economic growth. The fractures in the Chinese economy are becoming wide and obvious, and China is facing an economic earthquake. Xi’s economic...
Washington Examiner

How to deter China's rapidly growing nuclear threat

While the invasion of Ukraine has raised tensions in Europe, strategic competition between the United States and China is escalating in the Pacific. Conversations about U.S.-China competition are often centered on the balance of the conventional forces in the Western Pacific and whether or not the U.S. could defend Taiwan from attack. Less attention has been paid to the dangerous implications of Chinese strategic nuclear expansion , which poses a serious long-term threat to America's ability to deter Communist China’s aggression. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated how difficult it is to protect allies when our rivals can shield their conventional warfare behind the threat of nuclear force. To avoid the mistakes made with Russia, American leaders must adopt a strong response to Chinese nuclear expansion. They must renew their commitment to modernizing the American strategic nuclear arsenal and expand missile and missile defense cooperation with partners in the Western Pacific. Further, U.S. officials must attempt to engage China in arms control dialogue to limit its nuclear and missile forces.
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Taiwan: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, is a small, densely populated island off the southeast coast of China. The region is a disputed territory between Taiwan and China and is only officially recognized by 13 countries. Taiwan still claims mainland China to be part of its territory, and China claims Taiwan to be a part of its territory.
Bustle

Everything To Know About Money Heist: Korea Part 3

The Professor and his savvy team of strategists are back in Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. The first half of Season 1 debuted in June and closely followed Money Heist, Netflix’s first Spanish-language original show that proved to be wildly popular. The second half of the season — alternatively dubbed Season 2 by viewers — will debut on Dec. 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy