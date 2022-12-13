Read full article on original website
Related
7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
The Jewish Press
Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
Iran Carries Out First Protest-Related Execution
Iran has carried out its first execution related to nationwide protests that have rocked the regime. A man accused of attacking a member of the security forces during chaotic demonstrations in Tehran has been hanged. Citing Iran’s Mizan news agency, the Associated Press identified the man as Mohsen Shekari, who was arrested on Sept. 25 and convicted on Nov. 20 of “waging war against God.” Activists have called the case against him a “show trial” and warned that he was never given due process. He was nabbed at the height of protests that erupted over the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was arrested by the country’s morality police. The ensuing protests, seen as the biggest challenge to Iranian leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, were met with a harsh response. A day before Shekari’s execution, the Revolutionary Guards called on the judiciary to send a stern message to “rioters, thugs, terrorists” by swiftly handing down judgements against those accused of “crimes against the security of the nation and Islam.”Read it at AP
Iran's Courageous Christians Join the Revolution | Opinion
Will Mahsa Amini's tragic death mark the beginning of the end of the Ayatollahs' dictatorship?
Iran executes first protester since nationwide women's rights demonstrations began
Tehran on Thursday carried out what is believed to be the first execution of an Iranian protester involved in the anti-regime demonstrations that have swept the nation.
americanmilitarynews.com
Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
Woman Taken Hostage in Iran: Revolutionary Guard Tried to Make Me His Wife
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
Ayatollah Khamenei’s niece arrested after she compares Iran’s supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Trump's 'Major Announcement' Brings Bannon to the Brink: 'I Can't Do This'
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon said that those responsible for the "major announcement" of $99 Trump superhero-themed NFTs "ought to be fired today."
Man allegedly killed in Iran for celebrating World Cup loss
A man was killed by security forces in Iran after he honked his car horn to celebrate the country’s World Cup loss to the US, a human rights group said Wednesday — as anti-government protests erupted across the country following the defeat. Mehran Samak, 27, was allegedly shot in the head at an anti-regime demonstration in Bandar Anzali Tuesday night after he rejoiced in the country’s 1-0 defeat, the Iran Human Rights group said, according to the BBC. The alleged shooting came as Iranians opposed to the country’s “murderous” political regime took to the streets to celebrate the soccer team’s loss...
The Jewish Press
Iran Poisons 1,200 Students to Keep Them from Protesting
1,200 Iranian university students came down with food poisoning on Tuesday ahead of a mass demonstration against the Ayatollah’s regime. The clinics in several affected schools ran out of supplies to treat dehydration and other food poisoning symptoms. The poisoning took place in six institutions of higher education, including...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Father of Missing American Student Ken DeLand Says His Son is Alive
The father of a 22-year-old American study abroad student who has been missing since late November says he talked to his son on Friday, according to CNN. Ken DeLand last spoke to his parents on Nov. 27, telling them he was traveling to northern Provence in the South of France. His university reported him as missing when he didn’t show up for class a few days later and police say he was spotted in a sporting good store on Dec. 3. Since then his credit cards have not been used, and his phone has not been on, his family said. But Friday, when his father was in the middle of a call with CNN, he hung up hastily and messaged back to say he had “good news” that his son was alive. “He is alive—that’s all I can say,” he told the network. DeLand was scheduled to return home for Christmas on Dec. 17.Read it at CNN
Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports
Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
South Sudan conflicts, Syrian discontent, and an execution in Iran: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. A long list of ostensibly local conflicts has broken out in South Sudan since a national peace deal was inked in 2018. But analysts say the current violence involving Nuer and Shilluk militias in Upper Nile state ranks among the deadliest. Thousands of people have been uprooted since mid-November and there are concerns of an imminent attack on Kodok – a town hosting more than 10,000 displaced Shilluk. The UN’s peacekeeping mission has been encouraged to step up protection duties, but Nuer forces have reportedly encircled Kodok and cut off escape routes, including to the nearby UN protection camp in Malakal. Though clashes are occurring along communal lines, they were triggered by internal tensions within a splinter group of the country’s main opposition movement, the SPLA-IO. Simon Gatwech (a Lou Nuer) and Johnson Olony (a prominent Shilluk) defected from the group last year before turning on each other. President Salva Kiir has said he “cannot stop” the fighting, though experts say his regime benefits from pitting feuding elites against each other.
Iran executes first protester from anti-regime demonstrations
The Iranian government said Thursday it executed the first protester in connection with recent anti-regime demonstrations sparked by the death of an Iranian woman in the hands of the country's so-called morality police.
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli...
Comments / 0