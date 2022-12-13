ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Trump reportedly files foolish suit against Pulitzer Prize Board

It was in May when Donald Trump first broached the subject of a possible lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board. In October, the former president headlined a rally in Texas and added some specificity to his whining. “Within the next two weeks, we’re suing the Pulitzer organization to have those...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump ridiculed over $99 NFT trading cards as he attacks approval rating polls

Former president Donald Trump is being mocked over his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero, among other characters. “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favourite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” he wrote on Truth Social while sharing a picture of one of the cards.He was mocked on social media, including by president Joe Biden.This comes as a new national poll found that Mr Trump’s favourability rating has dropped to its lowest...
FLORIDA STATE
WWLP

Tech groups ask Supreme Court to weigh in on Texas social media law

Two tech industry groups asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to weigh in on a Texas law that would limit major social media companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms. The Computer and Communications Association (CCIA) and NetChoice petitioned the Supreme Court to review the case over Texas House Bill 20, which seeks […]
TEXAS STATE
Refinery29

I Left the U.S. After Living Undocumented for 21 Years — Here’s What I Learned

When Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential Election, I knew I had to leave my home in the United States. On the campaign trail, Trump talked about canceling Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — President Barack Obama’s executive action granting undocumented people that arrived in the U.S. as children work permits and protection from deportation. Nine months into his presidency, Trump finally announced his plans to terminate the policy that offered me sanctuary — and I knew I had to set a plan to leave the country that raised me.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Parental rights are currently under attack in the US

Am I the only one who thinks this society is going crazy?. For all of history, it has been understood that children deserve an unencumbered childhood being allowed to play, discover the world as the parents lovingly cared for them and protected them from realities that that would disturb their innocence or mental development depending on their age. This means shielding them form the harsh and evil realities of the real world, like war, torture, abortion, slasher movie, and yes sex, which represents the most intimate and profound expression of love and commitment between a man and a woman and is not a “commodity” to be traded casually.
Washington Examiner

American Girl stands firm on views in body image guidebook amid heavy criticism

American Girl broke its silence on Thursday after facing backlash over the release of a recent girl’s guidebook that pushed children struggling with body image issues to ask their doctors for transgender support. “The content in this book, geared for kids 10+, was developed in partnership with medical and...
miscellanynews.org

Trends in anti-transgender sentiments have severe consequences

The last decade has proven to be a complex time for the transgender community. Transgender and nonbinary people are becoming increasingly visible, yet vulnerable; socially acceptable, yet legally suppressed; outspoken, yet unheard. Negative representation in the media and a growing amount of anti-transgender legislation in recent years have made strides to undermine the trans experience.
The Independent

Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized

On the outskirts of Yogyakarta is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in Indonesia, a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. Its students are transgender women.It is a rare oasis of LGBTQ acceptance across the far-flung Muslim world. Many Muslim nations criminalize gay sex — including World Cup host Qatar. LGBTQ people routinely are rejected by their families, denounced by Islamic authorities and hounded by security forces. Appeals for change from LGBTQ-friendly nations are routinely dismissed as unwarranted outside interference.Yogyakarta’s Al-Fatah Islamic school was founded 14 years ago by Shinta Ratri,...
TheConversationCanada

Why corporate diversity statements are backfiring — Podcast

Equity, diversity, inclusion are buzzwords that may evoke social change, but for some they conjure empty promises on a glossy corporate brochure or statement at the bottom of a job listing. How do institutions make actual change? Join us on this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient as we speak with Professor Sonia Kang to discuss the pitfalls of tokenism and how institutions uphold institutional racism. She also shares some tips on how to thrive in the workspace. In 2020, when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, worldwide protests against anti-Black police brutality prompted corporations to rush to address...
The Hill

Latinas in the US still face striking wage gap

Story at a glance Thursday, Dec. 8, is Latina Equal Pay Day, an annual reminder that Latinas in the United States are significantly underpaid.   Findings from a new report from the human and civil rights nonprofit Justice for Migrant Women show that last year, Latinas in the United States made 54 cents for every $1…

Comments / 0

Community Policy