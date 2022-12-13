Am I the only one who thinks this society is going crazy?. For all of history, it has been understood that children deserve an unencumbered childhood being allowed to play, discover the world as the parents lovingly cared for them and protected them from realities that that would disturb their innocence or mental development depending on their age. This means shielding them form the harsh and evil realities of the real world, like war, torture, abortion, slasher movie, and yes sex, which represents the most intimate and profound expression of love and commitment between a man and a woman and is not a “commodity” to be traded casually.

15 DAYS AGO