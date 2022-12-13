Read full article on original website
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
A woman who mistakenly visited an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center said she was met with pushback for seeking an abortion: 'I just was not ready, and words can't make you ready for that'
Crisis pregnancy centers use online ads that appear in searches such as "abortion pill" or "abortion information" in order to appear like clinics.
Trump's 'Major Announcement' Brings Bannon to the Brink: 'I Can't Do This'
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon said that those responsible for the "major announcement" of $99 Trump superhero-themed NFTs "ought to be fired today."
LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows
Far-right group Defend Our Kids Texas asked people to post the name, email address and location of drag shows. It's unclear what the group plans to do with the info.
Detransitioner, experts issue warning over American Girl pushing gender transitions: 'Protect your daughters'
American Girl prompts outrage from detransitioners, parents and media personalities over book marketed to 3 to 12-year-old girls that encourages them to "change" their bodies if they feel uncomfortable as a female.
A Gay Man Is Behind Tucker Carlson's Hate-Filled Agenda, LGBTQ Journalist Writes
A gay man helped craft and disseminate the "horrendous demonization against his own community," Michelangelo Signorile reported.
Phys.org
White people found to react positively to racial justice messages from white allies
Social media sites that show a white person sharing a message about racial justice are more likely to convince other white people of the benefits of the cause, but they also limit the visibility of Black activists. That was the conclusion of a new University of Michigan study that analyzed...
MSNBC
Trump reportedly files foolish suit against Pulitzer Prize Board
It was in May when Donald Trump first broached the subject of a possible lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board. In October, the former president headlined a rally in Texas and added some specificity to his whining. “Within the next two weeks, we’re suing the Pulitzer organization to have those...
Trump news – live: Trump ridiculed over $99 NFT trading cards as he attacks approval rating polls
Former president Donald Trump is being mocked over his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero, among other characters. “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favourite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” he wrote on Truth Social while sharing a picture of one of the cards.He was mocked on social media, including by president Joe Biden.This comes as a new national poll found that Mr Trump’s favourability rating has dropped to its lowest...
Tech groups ask Supreme Court to weigh in on Texas social media law
Two tech industry groups asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to weigh in on a Texas law that would limit major social media companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms. The Computer and Communications Association (CCIA) and NetChoice petitioned the Supreme Court to review the case over Texas House Bill 20, which seeks […]
Refinery29
I Left the U.S. After Living Undocumented for 21 Years — Here’s What I Learned
When Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential Election, I knew I had to leave my home in the United States. On the campaign trail, Trump talked about canceling Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — President Barack Obama’s executive action granting undocumented people that arrived in the U.S. as children work permits and protection from deportation. Nine months into his presidency, Trump finally announced his plans to terminate the policy that offered me sanctuary — and I knew I had to set a plan to leave the country that raised me.
December 8 is this year's Latina Equal Pay Day, or the day Latina workers finally earn what white men made in just 2021
Latinas are "gonna work until they die and they still won't catch up," Jasmine Tucker of the National Women's Law Center said.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Parental rights are currently under attack in the US
Am I the only one who thinks this society is going crazy?. For all of history, it has been understood that children deserve an unencumbered childhood being allowed to play, discover the world as the parents lovingly cared for them and protected them from realities that that would disturb their innocence or mental development depending on their age. This means shielding them form the harsh and evil realities of the real world, like war, torture, abortion, slasher movie, and yes sex, which represents the most intimate and profound expression of love and commitment between a man and a woman and is not a “commodity” to be traded casually.
Washington Examiner
American Girl stands firm on views in body image guidebook amid heavy criticism
American Girl broke its silence on Thursday after facing backlash over the release of a recent girl’s guidebook that pushed children struggling with body image issues to ask their doctors for transgender support. “The content in this book, geared for kids 10+, was developed in partnership with medical and...
Drag Queens Are Fearing For Their Lives As Right-Wing Extremist Attacks Intensify
Weeks after five people were killed at a Colorado Springs gay bar, drag performers are weighing how to keep their community safe.
miscellanynews.org
Trends in anti-transgender sentiments have severe consequences
The last decade has proven to be a complex time for the transgender community. Transgender and nonbinary people are becoming increasingly visible, yet vulnerable; socially acceptable, yet legally suppressed; outspoken, yet unheard. Negative representation in the media and a growing amount of anti-transgender legislation in recent years have made strides to undermine the trans experience.
Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized
On the outskirts of Yogyakarta is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in Indonesia, a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. Its students are transgender women.It is a rare oasis of LGBTQ acceptance across the far-flung Muslim world. Many Muslim nations criminalize gay sex — including World Cup host Qatar. LGBTQ people routinely are rejected by their families, denounced by Islamic authorities and hounded by security forces. Appeals for change from LGBTQ-friendly nations are routinely dismissed as unwarranted outside interference.Yogyakarta’s Al-Fatah Islamic school was founded 14 years ago by Shinta Ratri,...
'Little America' Continues to Expand The Immigrant Narrative On TV
The charming anthology series, now in its second season, explores the question of home through stories inspired by real-life experiences.
Why corporate diversity statements are backfiring — Podcast
Equity, diversity, inclusion are buzzwords that may evoke social change, but for some they conjure empty promises on a glossy corporate brochure or statement at the bottom of a job listing. How do institutions make actual change? Join us on this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient as we speak with Professor Sonia Kang to discuss the pitfalls of tokenism and how institutions uphold institutional racism. She also shares some tips on how to thrive in the workspace. In 2020, when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, worldwide protests against anti-Black police brutality prompted corporations to rush to address...
Latinas in the US still face striking wage gap
Story at a glance Thursday, Dec. 8, is Latina Equal Pay Day, an annual reminder that Latinas in the United States are significantly underpaid. Findings from a new report from the human and civil rights nonprofit Justice for Migrant Women show that last year, Latinas in the United States made 54 cents for every $1…
