EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
TMZ.com
I have a dear friend, a licensed medical health counselor, who sends me articles that include featured studies. The latest round included these: “Five Precepts of Buddhism May Be Linked to Lower Depression Risk” ...
True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Humans are complex beings, to say the least. The ranges of emotions we go through – even in the space of just one day – can drastically go up and down. It is difficult for us to understand ourselves sometimes, let alone for our technology to. However, the question whether or not technology can grasp our emotions has been debated for years now, with no definitive answer. These days, AI has advanced so much that more than ever though. It can pick up on social cues and can recognize patterns, including when it comes to our emotions. Here we are going to explore if AI can grasp human emotion and to what extent.
psychologytoday.com
Kindness is when an individual helps another person at their own expense. Doing kind things makes you feel better. Any kindness you give to others is also a gift to yourself. No one has ever become poor from giving! —Anne Frank. Kindness (also known as altruism) is about putting...
ScienceBlog.com
Music has the potential to change emotional states and can distract listeners from negative thoughts and pain. It has also been proven to help improve memory, performance, and mood. At the upcoming meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology...
WDIO-TV
Do you know your your Love Languages? They might be helpful with all the holiday gift giving right around the corner. Stacy Crawford owner of Klear Water Coaching and Wellness dropped by to discuss the “Love Tank” an idea from Gary Chapman’s Book Love Languages. “The love...
psychologytoday.com
Passive-aggressiveness is often associated with a posture of helplessness, victimhood, and self-absorption. You must healthily communicate your needs to achieve your goals and form close relationships with people who will support and enrich your life. Empathy is important when communicating with compassionate assertiveness. Many of us were not taught how...
MedicalXpress
Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...
