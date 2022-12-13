ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
VI TECHNO-HUB

The Foundation of True Love is Understanding

True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Can AI Really Grasp Human Emotion?

Humans are complex beings, to say the least. The ranges of emotions we go through – even in the space of just one day – can drastically go up and down. It is difficult for us to understand ourselves sometimes, let alone for our technology to. However, the question whether or not technology can grasp our emotions has been debated for years now, with no definitive answer. These days, AI has advanced so much that more than ever though. It can pick up on social cues and can recognize patterns, including when it comes to our emotions. Here we are going to explore if AI can grasp human emotion and to what extent.
psychologytoday.com

Kindness and Its Benefits

Kindness is when an individual helps another person at their own expense. Doing kind things makes you feel better. Any kindness you give to others is also a gift to yourself. No one has ever become poor from giving! —Anne Frank. Kindness (also known as altruism) is about putting...
ScienceBlog.com

Playlist as therapist: Balancing emotions through music

Music has the potential to change emotional states and can distract listeners from negative thoughts and pain. It has also been proven to help improve memory, performance, and mood. At the upcoming meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology...
WDIO-TV

Love languages and gift giving

Do you know your your Love Languages? They might be helpful with all the holiday gift giving right around the corner. Stacy Crawford owner of Klear Water Coaching and Wellness dropped by to discuss the “Love Tank” an idea from Gary Chapman’s Book Love Languages. “The love...
psychologytoday.com

Defeat Passive-Aggressiveness With Compassionate Assertiveness

Passive-aggressiveness is often associated with a posture of helplessness, victimhood, and self-absorption. You must healthily communicate your needs to achieve your goals and form close relationships with people who will support and enrich your life. Empathy is important when communicating with compassionate assertiveness. Many of us were not taught how...
MedicalXpress

Study explores how 'me-time' affects social interaction

Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...

