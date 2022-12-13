Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Victorian-Era People Who Never Existed: These Portraits Were AI-Generated
An artist used the latest version of AI image generator Midjourney to create these ultra photorealistic images of people in the 19th century. Mario Cavalli shared the remarkable images he created with the machine learning artificial intelligence tool and tells PetaPixel that they are straight from Midjourney with no Photoshop work.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels statue on Florence's Duomo is seen in color for the first time: Restorations reveal teals, browns and reds on what was thought to be white marble
Florence's Duomo is still revealing new secrets - restorations uncovered traces of once hidden color on the Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels marble sculptures. While cleaning 10,000 square feet of the marble, teams uncovered the brown iris of Mary's left eye, the bluish-green and red of her cloak and the rich brocade pattern, designed to mimic woven fabric, on the gown worn by the Christ Child.
The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old
The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
petapixel.com
Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day
Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
Asake: rising afrobeat star at centre of alleged Brixton crush
Asake is arguably one of 2022’s biggest breakout stars. After years of being part of Nigeria’s underground afrobeats scene, in the past 12 months the 27-year-old Lagos-based singer has collaborated with Burna Boy and released his debut album, Mr Money With The Vibe, to widespread critical and commercial success.
hypebeast.com
Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome
At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
Why Doesn’t Every American Have a Robot Dog?
There was a time when the little robot dog was among the most coveted items in the world. From about 1999 to 2008, all kids had to do was decide which little robot dog they longed for the most. There were so many fantastic options. From the Canadian company WowWee, Mega-Byte the Hound Droid, which had a big, blocky head and glowing eyes. From Mattel, Rocket the Wonder Dog, which “rocketed through space, time, and the Milky-Bone Galaxy looking for a loving home here on earth.”
Break negative thought patterns and cast your bread
I have a dear friend, a licensed medical health counselor, who sends me articles that include featured studies. The latest round included these: “Five Precepts of Buddhism May Be Linked to Lower Depression Risk” ...
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: RIP to the Last of the Truly Great Magazine Covers
Starting in 1992, Rodrigo Sanchez was the head of design for the Sunday magazine of the newspaper El Mundo (Madrid), then from 1996 to 2022—26 years—he also assumed responsibility for Metropoli. Since then he combined that job with the art direction of the magazine realm of the publishing company Unidad Editorial, and for the last 10 years, the art direction of the daily newspaper El Mundo. Now he is looking for his “own independent path.”
The big picture: Bruno Barbey captures life on the road in 1960s Palermo
The Magnum photographer’s image of a family in Sicily recalls Fellini and Visconti in its romantic depiction of everyday Italian life. Bruno Barbey chanced upon this family defying gravity on their dad’s scooter in Palermo in 1963. The French-Moroccan photographer had been travelling in Italy for a couple of years by then, restless for exactly this kind of image, with its seductive mix of humour and authenticity. Has there ever been a better articulation of contrasting roles in the patriarchal family? Father sitting comfortably in his jacket and cap and smiling for the camera, while behind him his possibly pregnant wife sees trouble ahead, as she and their three kids and their big checked bag compete for precarious discomfort.
What David Hockney’s new exhibition can teach us about finding beauty and joy this winter
David Hockney’s new exhibition finds beauty in the most local of places: the home. His new series, 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures, is about the pleasure of looking intensely at what is in front of us. At home in Normandy during lockdown in 2021, Hockney turned what he...
Adriano Pedrosa, Curator Behind Celebrated ‘Afro-Atlantic Histories’ Show, Wins $25,000 Prize
Adriano Pedrosa, the curator behind an acclaimed series of exhibitions that’s been credited with dramatically expanding art history, has won a $25,000 award given out by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies. He is the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, which has gone to an array of well-regarded curators, from Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev to Okwui Enwezor. He is one of the few Latin American curators to have ever won the award. Pedrosa is the artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, where he has initiated the “Histórias” series, whose aim is to think through under-recognized...
Descendants of Algernon Marsden help save Tissot portrait of great grandfather
The National Portrait Gallery and the National Gallery have come together to acquire the Portrait of Algernon Moses Marsden – with the help of his great grandson Sir Martyn Arbib.The Victorian painting by Jacques Joseph Tissot, valued at £2.4 million, was at risk of leaving the UK when a temporary export bar was placed to allow time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire it in June.In 1877, the French artist known as James Tissot in the UK was commissioned to paint Mr Marsden, who was an infamous figure in the Victorian art world.The painting epitomises Tissot’s desire to...
tryhardguides.com
How to see through mist in Valheim
The Mist in Valheim’s new biome, the Mistlands, is a beast to navigate through. Thankfully, the properly prepared player has a host of tools they can use to make traversing the Mistlands a lot easier. In this guide, we’ll show you the best ways to clear the mist in Valheim’s Mistlands.
Seeking a Life of Art in Jewish Family Stories
In educated, middle-class Jewish homes, it’s not uncommon for the kids to boast artistic passions and ambitions. To judge by Focus Features’ Armageddon Time and Universal’s The Fabelmans, two semi-autobiographical dramas from directors James Gray and Steven Spielberg, respectively, art is a thematic centerpiece, opening up a Pandora’s box of conflicting values. An array of pragmatic and moral dilemmas, stemming in part from the protagonists’ identity as Jews, is at the core of each film. Our protagonists and their family members are conversant in the outlier’s life, having experienced antisemitism. Many of their self-assessments, goals and responses to others emerge from...
dornob.com
A State of Decay: AI-Generated Architecture Envisions Surreal Art Nouveau Structures
It’s hard to be aware of the limitations of human perception when we can’t quite wrap our minds around what else might be out there. For instance, there are animals and insects that perceive the world very differently than we do, navigating with an innate ability to detect the Earth’s magnetic fields and seeing as many as 99 million colors that our eyes can’t detect. Artificial intelligence offers a new way to push past those limitations and preconceived notions about what human creations like architecture should be or look like.
Comments / 0