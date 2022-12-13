Read full article on original website
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Secret societies have captured the imagination of the public for centuries. Many of these groups are thought to be ancient, mysterious gatherings of powerful men who get together and tip the balance of world power in their favor. These organizations, which have developed their own rituals and require membership oaths, exist for numerous reasons and […]
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
One former Navy SEAL who transitioned from a man to a woman is now transitioning back to his original gender while also slamming trans activists who allegedly “took advantage” of him, RadarOnline.com has learned.Retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck transitioned into Kristin Beck nearly ten years ago. He has recently spoken out to criticize the entire transitioning process as “the worst mistake” of his life.“Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it,” Beck revealed on The Ronny Starbuck Show podcast earlier this month, according to Daily Mail.“Everything that happened to me for the...
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
The war between the states was a war between economies. As much as the Civil War was about a fundamental difference in ideology—the Confederacy wanted to keep slavery while the northern states wanted to abolish it—there is a common mistaken belief that the South was less wealthy than the North prior to the war.
The father of a 22-year-old American study abroad student who has been missing since late November says he talked to his son on Friday, according to CNN. Ken DeLand last spoke to his parents on Nov. 27, telling them he was traveling to northern Provence in the South of France. His university reported him as missing when he didn’t show up for class a few days later and police say he was spotted in a sporting good store on Dec. 3. Since then his credit cards have not been used, and his phone has not been on, his family said. But Friday, when his father was in the middle of a call with CNN, he hung up hastily and messaged back to say he had “good news” that his son was alive. “He is alive—that’s all I can say,” he told the network. DeLand was scheduled to return home for Christmas on Dec. 17.Read it at CNN
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
From long hair to three-strand brands, the ways in which Indigenous people wear their hair is a reflection of their identity and their life.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: As the GOP embraced a deeply flawed Walker, hypocrisy voted Republican. Again.
The Supreme Court is currently debating whether businesses should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. I saw a news report on this case recently and the business owner said she had “traditional values” that came from “deeply held personal beliefs.”
Ashley Bickerton, an artist who became the toast of the New York art world in the 1980s, only to depart the scene in a surprise move during the ’90s, died on Wednesday at 63 in Bali, Indonesia. Last year, he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which impacts the nervous system and can prove debilitating. A representative for Gagosian, the mega-gallery that began representing Bickerton earlier this year, confirmed his death. Gagosian is planning a show of his work for 2023. “Ashley had a rebellious and singular voice in the art world that continuously captured the ethos of...
Last month was Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate native people's culture and for others to consider what it means to be native. But it's crucial to keep learning about the social, political, and cultural sphere of the native world — and a great way to do so yourself is by looking at Native American documentaries.
You walk into your favorite coffee shop. You greet the familiar barista, who knows your daily order. You say “Hi, I’ll have the”—wait, I can’t figure out how to write the next word. You know, “the usual,” but shorter. Hip! Casual! I’ll have the … uzhe. I mean, the yoozh. The youj?!
My copy of "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston HughesPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. I picked this surprising book up at a thrift store about a month ago. I thought I’d read one story a day for two weeks. When I read the first story, I had to read the next. I got through almost half the book before realizing how late it was. This happened each time I picked up the book. I finished it in about three days. If wanted to I could have read it in one sitting.
The Flag of the United States of America: History, Meaning, and Symbolism. The flag of the United States of America is also referred to as the American flag or the U.S. flag. Common nicknames for this flag are Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, and the Star-Spangled Banner. It has a long history and has been modified 26 times since its origination in 1777.
A propulsive account of a Carter-era hostage situation in the District. American Caliph isn’t your boring high-school history book. Rather, it is a short, exciting account of a terrorist attack in our nation’s capital — the first major domestic terrorist attack in the United States. To provide...
