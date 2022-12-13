The father of a 22-year-old American study abroad student who has been missing since late November says he talked to his son on Friday, according to CNN. Ken DeLand last spoke to his parents on Nov. 27, telling them he was traveling to northern Provence in the South of France. His university reported him as missing when he didn’t show up for class a few days later and police say he was spotted in a sporting good store on Dec. 3. Since then his credit cards have not been used, and his phone has not been on, his family said. But Friday, when his father was in the middle of a call with CNN, he hung up hastily and messaged back to say he had “good news” that his son was alive. “He is alive—that’s all I can say,” he told the network. DeLand was scheduled to return home for Christmas on Dec. 17.Read it at CNN

9 MINUTES AGO