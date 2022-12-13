Read full article on original website
James Madison Men’s Basketball rolls past Long Island, 115-79
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison got contributions up and down the roster on Sunday afternoon, using a monstrous first half to roll to a 115-79 victory over LIU in non-conference men’s basketball at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes (9-3) scored 22 straight points in the opening...
EMU Men’s Basketball falls at home to Southern Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU men’s basketball team matched up against the Knights of Southern Virginia University on Saturday, for the Royals last game before the holidays. The Royals ended the first half on a big run to take a halftime lead, but SVU outscored EMU by 16 in the second half en route to an 85-71 win.
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball wins at William Peace in OT, 85-81
RALEIGH, N.C. — Aaron Oates scored a career high 27 points to lead the Bridgewater College men’s basketball team to an 85-81 overtime victory at William Peace in nonconference action on Sunday afternoon. Final Score: Bridgewater 85, William Peace 81. Records: Bridgewater 4-5, William Peace 4-4 How It...
JMU Women’s Basketball rallies for road win at Hampton, 57-52
HAMPTON, Va. – Trailing by four early in the fourth quarter, James Madison fought back and closed out the game on a 5-0 run to overcome Hampton, 57-52, Sunday afternoon inside the Convocation Center. With the win, James Madison improves to 8-2 for the program’s best start since going...
WSVA Early Mornings, 12/19/22 – Jason Brinkley of The Factory Antique Mall in Verona
On this edition of In the Garden, Andre and Mark Viette discuss boxwoods and using them in your Christmas decorating. Call Andre and Mark Saturday mornings 8-11 a.m. eastern at 540-433-WSVA. www.wsvaonline.com. Saturday, December 17, 2022. Andre and Mark Viette share more tips on decorating from Christmas, and Andre shares...
Dayton holds meeting concerning manager
The town of Dayton has scheduled a special meeting tonight evening to discuss hiring an interim town manager. The meeting will begin at six o’clock in the Council chambers. According to the agenda, after the roll call, invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, members will go into closed session. Following...
Court appearance today for Alexander Campbell
The man charged in the murders of two Bridgewater College officers will decide whether to enter a plea or go to trial. Online records show that Alexander Wyatt Campbell, of Ashland, will appear in Rockingham County Circuit Court today after a grand jury returned six indictments against the 28-year-old last month. The charges include first-degree murder and aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.
Hit-and-run and Assault in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are asking for help with locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night. VSP says the victim was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7 p.m. when a gold or light brown Dodge pickup truck stopped in front of the victim’s Toyota Highlander. The male driver of the pickup reportedly got out of the truck, approached the Highlander and after opening the driver’s side door, began punching the victim. State police say the driver then intentionally backed into the Highlander and sped away southbound on Route 340.
Woodstock man’s case delayed
The Woodstock man charged in last summer’s shooting in Shenandoah County was supposed to be arraigned last week. However, online records showed that Friday’s hearing for Edgar Uriel Padron Rodriguez was continued until March 17th of next year in General District Court. It is the second time that his preliminary hearing has been delayed.
Two injured in Staunton house fire
A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
Trial date set for Nexus CEO set for next year
A trial date has been set for two Augusta County men accused of defrauding the brother of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Online records show that a five-day trial for Richard Moore and Michael Donovan will begin on December 11th of next year in the Circuit Court. The pair...
