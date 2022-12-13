ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

smartcitiesdive.com

Wichita, Kansas, to pay landlords who accept housing vouchers

Wichita, Kansas, is launching a new program to create incentives for landlords to lease apartments to people who receive federal rental assistance. Starting Jan. 1, the Wichita Housing Authority's Landlord Assistance Program will provide landlords who accept tenants receiving assistance with a host of incentives, including up to $1,000 in payments, up to $3,500 to cover the cost of damages to a unit, and two months of rent after a tenant is evicted.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Preliminary hearing set for Patterson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in Reno County District Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could...
HUTCHINSON, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Valeda the Talking Transparent Woman in Halstead Kansas

It focuses on health education programs for students but offers programs aimed at an adult audience as well. The Center's "On the Road" presentations for kindergarten through college students meet state science, health, and counselor standards. The Center for Healthy Living features a variety of exhibits about the human body...
HALSTEAD, KS
KSNT News

2 Kansas companies recognized as Exporters of the Year by EXIM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – The Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM) officially recognized two Kansas-based companies as Exporters of the Year on Tuesday. The Grasshopper Company and Spirit Aerosystems were both named as Exporters of the Year along with six other U.S. companies by EXIM at its 2022 Annual Conference. The Grasshopper Company is located […]
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Godsey, Emily Christine; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Jasper,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Houses to Drive-by with Christmas Light Displays

There are so many Holiday light display at individual residences this Christmas season in and around Wichita. The best part is they are completely free to go see but all do appreciate donations. All you have to do is load up in your car and dive to one or more of these over-the-top houses that provide Holiday light displays for our community. Many of these houses ask you to turn your radio to a certain radio station (usually posted outside the house) so you can listen to the music as their lights are synchronized to the music. Sit back and enjoy the lights dancing to the music all in the comfort of your car.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tree by Wichita’s airport became popular for what was in it: a family of bald eagles. When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers. Stephanie Ham, a Textron employee, noticed a family of...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Braden Lilly located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms, as of Wednesday morning, that 14-year-old Braden Lilly was located safe. Teenager Braden Lilly was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. BRADEN LILLY. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, KS

