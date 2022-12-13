Read full article on original website
Wichita, Kansas, to pay landlords who accept housing vouchers
Wichita, Kansas, is launching a new program to create incentives for landlords to lease apartments to people who receive federal rental assistance. Starting Jan. 1, the Wichita Housing Authority's Landlord Assistance Program will provide landlords who accept tenants receiving assistance with a host of incentives, including up to $1,000 in payments, up to $3,500 to cover the cost of damages to a unit, and two months of rent after a tenant is evicted.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas legislature begins its work on the 2023 legislative session next month and among issues for lawmakers to address, there are growing calls for them to consider medical marijuana in the Sunflower State. This comes as an influential group adopts a new policy on medical marijuana.
Preliminary hearing set for Patterson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in Reno County District Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could...
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
An Army veteran was sentenced to prison and was ordered to pay $537,000 in restitution for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Valeda the Talking Transparent Woman in Halstead Kansas
It focuses on health education programs for students but offers programs aimed at an adult audience as well. The Center's "On the Road" presentations for kindergarten through college students meet state science, health, and counselor standards. The Center for Healthy Living features a variety of exhibits about the human body...
2 Kansas companies recognized as Exporters of the Year by EXIM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – The Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM) officially recognized two Kansas-based companies as Exporters of the Year on Tuesday. The Grasshopper Company and Spirit Aerosystems were both named as Exporters of the Year along with six other U.S. companies by EXIM at its 2022 Annual Conference. The Grasshopper Company is located […]
Addiction treatment isn't always accessible. Here's what it did for one Wichita man
The opioid epidemic and the rise of increasingly potent synthetic versions have fueled a steep increase in drug deaths in Kansas and Missouri. We talked with Wichita resident Tanner — we’re using his first name only — about his ongoing struggle with opioid addiction and brushes with the especially dangerous fentanyl.
Warrant served near Derby is part of ‘months-long’ probe into fraud, theft, other crimes
The search warrant is related to stolen property tied to “an extensive investigation” involving crimes committed in Kansas and Oklahoma, Wichita police said.
Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Godsey, Emily Christine; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Jasper,...
Houses to Drive-by with Christmas Light Displays
There are so many Holiday light display at individual residences this Christmas season in and around Wichita. The best part is they are completely free to go see but all do appreciate donations. All you have to do is load up in your car and dive to one or more of these over-the-top houses that provide Holiday light displays for our community. Many of these houses ask you to turn your radio to a certain radio station (usually posted outside the house) so you can listen to the music as their lights are synchronized to the music. Sit back and enjoy the lights dancing to the music all in the comfort of your car.
Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tree by Wichita’s airport became popular for what was in it: a family of bald eagles. When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers. Stephanie Ham, a Textron employee, noticed a family of...
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Braden Lilly located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms, as of Wednesday morning, that 14-year-old Braden Lilly was located safe. Teenager Braden Lilly was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. BRADEN LILLY. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported...
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
Updated: Wichita homicide suspect surrenders after standoff, police say
The standoff started when police were following up on a tip about a wanted person.
